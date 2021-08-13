Advertisers View These Companies As Having the Most Momentum

TV and CTV are expected to account for close to one-quarter of the expected $279 billion in US ad spending this year. And, with people spending more time streaming than watching broadcast TV – as well as an increased number watching ad-supported streaming services – media companies with streaming assets are considered “best buys” for advertisers, per data provided by Advertiser Perceptions.

The 300 advertisers surveyed consider Amazon (53%), Walt Disney Television (43%), ViacomCBS (38%), Discovery Communications (30%) and WarnerMedia (29%) to be priority buys, as the value of companies with streaming assets and video service grew during the pandemic. Indeed, these 5 companies offer streaming services such as HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Paramount+ and Discovery+, which accounted for more than two-thirds of all new US SVOD subscribers in the first quarter of 2021.

Several of these companies are also seen to have great brand momentum — meaning advertisers see them as moving forward most aggressively. While Google is considered the brand with the most momentum, with 7 in 10 (69% of) advertisers saying the company is moving forward positively, Amazon Advertising (67%) and Walt Disney Television (66%) are not far behind.

NBCUniversal (52%) and Pinterest (50%) make up the remaining top five companies with the most momentum, while ViacomCBS (42%), Discovery Communications (35%) and WarnerMedia (34%) sit at #7, #13 and #14, respectively.

Advertisers appear to be in favor of media company consolidation, with about 3 in 5 (59%) saying it’s good for the industry. As audiences become fragmented across the growing number of channels, advertisers are turning to conglomerates to reach full-spectrum audiences. Indeed, advertisers say consolidation improves a company’s offerings (69%) and makes it easier to decide where to spend dollars (73%).

Companies that make it easy to do business, offer a single point of contact who can help navigate a company’s offerings, and provide a consultative approach, are factors that help to influence advertisers’ spending decisions. These factors are followed by pricing and knowing the client’s business.

With these things in mind, Advertiser Perceptions reports that advertisers feel that Google and Meredith Corporation are the best companies to do business with. However, despite being grouped with Google as one of the best media companies to do business with and getting high marks for bringing a variety of channels together, only one-third (34%) of advertisers say Meredith is moving forward in a positive direction while 51% say the company is staying the same.

About the Data: Findings are based on a March 2021 survey of 300 advertisers (60% agency, 40% marketer).