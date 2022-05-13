B2B Marketers Showing Some Concern Over Cookie-Less Solutions’ Impact on Data Onboarding

More than 4 in 10 digital marketing and advertising executives from leading B2B firms in the US are somewhat (32%) or very (10%) concerned that a move towards cookie-less solutions will negatively impact their data onboarding requirements and digital audience targeting as a whole, according to a study [download page] from Stirista conducted by Thrive Analytics.

The move towards 3rd-party cookie deprecation will negatively impact digital onboarding practices in a variety of ways, ranging from the attributes available for targeting/segmenting audiences, to the scale/size of the targeting audience and the use/availability of 3rd party data.

Despite these concerns, few are using a digital data onboarding provider to support targeting using their first-party data, with 3 in 10 saying they have turned to such a provider. When doing so, the most common areas supported are display/video/native advertising, CTV/OTT advertising, and social media advertising, with the fewest using it for website analytics or personalization.

Nonetheless, respondents estimated that the biggest areas of impact on digital marketing programs from a cookie-less future would be website analytics (87%), targeted advertising (76%), and data integrations (67%).

As such, when evaluating new marketing tools and solutions, 71% of respondents said that the solution being cookie-less is a very important decision-making factor. Indeed, separate research has found global advertisers believing that measurement improvements centered on non-cookie methods will be one of the most impactive marketing technology innovations for advertising.

Other Findings:

Only about 1 in 6 (16% of) respondents believe that the shift to fully remote and/or work-from-home employment policies has had a significant impact on the effectiveness of their advertising mix, although a slight majority feel that it has had at least a slight impact.

Almost 6 in 10 feel that the shift in work-from-home policies has not impacted their advertising reach.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q1 survey of 225 digital marketing and advertising executives at B2B organizations in the US across a wide variety of verticals with annual revenues greater than $100 million.