Media Agencies Expect Increase in YouTube Investments This Year

YouTube continues to be the most widely used social media platform in the US, but is it even being looked at as a social platform by media agencies? As it turns out, media agencies surveyed for a Pixability report [download page] are more likely to see it as a connected TV platform than as a social media platform, and that’s particularly the case for those at Big 6 agencies.

For the report, Pixability surveyed 196 US-based media agency professionals who work directly on YouTube and/or Connected TV campaigns for brand advertisers. Among these respondents, three-quarters (74%) see YouTube as a standalone video platform, while almost half (46%) view it as a connected TV platform and about one-third (35%) as a social media platform. Big 6 respondents were notably more likely than others to see YouTube as a connected TV platform (57%) and less likely than others to see it as a social media platform (27%). Their view might be bolstered by data indicating that YouTube accounts for more than one-fifth of US CTV viewing hours. In fact, a sizable chunk of Americans believes that watching YouTube is the same as watching TV.

However it’s perceived, what’s true is that media agencies expect their investment in YouTube to increase. Some 55% of respondents surveyed in late 2022 said they planned to increase their spend on YouTube this year. That’s up from 48% who said their year-over-year spend would increase in 2022, though down from 2021, when 77% planned an increase following pandemic-induced pauses.

When executing YouTube campaigns, Big 6 agencies say their most important objectives are brand safety (4.84 on a 5-point scale of importance), ad performance (4.7) and efficiency (4.7), closely followed by measurement/reporting (4.68), audience targeting (4.68) and brand suitability (4.68).

Among independent agencies, measurement/reporting (4.7) is the most important objective, ahead of audience targeting (4.68) and ad performance (4.58).

Regarding brand suitability, respondents estimated that if no measures were applied (such as exclusions, inclusions, or other methods), 36% of campaign impressions would run on inventory that was not perfectly brand suitable for the advertiser.

CTV Investments to Rise

CTV ad spending has been forecast to rise in the next few years, and this survey data comes to a similar conclusion. Some 76% of agencies surveyed expect to invest more on connected TV platforms this year than last, and this consensus is similar across Big 6 (79%) and independent (74%) agencies.

YouTube is the CTV platform on which the largest proportion of both Big 6 (75%) and independent (70%) agencies currently invest. It’s followed by Roku (70%) among Big 6 respondents and by Hulu (67%) for independent agencies.

In the near future, half of respondents expect that CTV, YouTube and TV buying will all be managed from the same team, while 39% say that already is the case.

In contrast to the rosy outlook for YouTube and CTV more generally, agencies believe that linear TV budgets will be either flat (45%) or declining (41%) this year, with just 1 in 7 (14%) expecting an increase.

For more, download the report here.