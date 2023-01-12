Most Consumers Think Companies Take Brand Safety Issues into Account When Making Advertising Decisions

Research has found that for some Americans, where a brand’s ad shows up can have an impact on their purchase decision. It seems people also believe that brands take that into account when making advertising decisions, according to results [pdf] from a YouGov survey.

The December survey asked 1,000 US adults how often they would say companies are influenced by a variety of factors when thinking about how they decide where to advertise. When it came to a desire to protect their brand from association with controversial topics, more than two-thirds (69%) of respondents indicated that they believe companies often (34%) or sometimes (35%) take this into account when making such decisions.

This could have an impact on perceptions of Twitter, as well as its advertising outlook. A recent study found that adults have an unfavorable opinion of brands that advertise on social media platforms that host objectionable content. Indeed, a separate survey of 300 marketers fielded in November by Capterra revealed that 65% of Twitter advertisers believed that advertising on the platform was risky for their brand or company.

In the YouGov survey the vast majority of adults agreed that social media companies have a responsibility to prevent users from posting hate speech or racist content on their platforms. Twitter advertisers participating in Capterra’s research were concerned with the moves taken by Elon Musk since acquiring Twitter, with 72% very concerned about reduced content moderation on the platform.

Overall, the adults surveyed by YouGov have a generally unfavorable view of Twitter: 47% said their view was “somewhat” (23%) or “very” (24%) unfavorable, compared to just 28% who said it was “very” (10%) or “somewhat” (18%) favorable.

Opinions of Elon Musk were more split, with 40% unfavorable and 40% favorable. However 27% share of respondents held a “very” unfavorable view of Twitter’s new owner, a figure 50% higher than the 18% with a “very” favorable view of him.

For more, check out YouGov’s survey results here and Capterra’s survey results here.