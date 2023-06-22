The Top Benefits of Merging Linear and Digital Data, per TV Marketers

Advanced TV has been poised for growth in recent years, albeit with concerns about measurement. Recent research from Yahoo Advertising finds that while merging linear and digital campaign data is key to extracting the most from advanced TV, TV marketers face challenges in doing so.

The biggest challenge in merging linear and digital data is the lack of common metrics across channels, as cited by a majority (53%) of the more than 300 TV marketers surveyed (including agency and brand advertisers). Other frequently-cited challenges include creating a holistic framework for planning and measurement (41%) and data-sharing restrictions by walled gardens (40%), though fewer feel that it’s a challenge to choose the right partner (34%) or deal with limited internal resources (27%) and organizational silos (26%).

Despite these obstacles, there are benefits in getting it right. The main one is audience targeting, which 70% of respondents see as the primary benefit of merging linear and digital campaign data. There’s also some consensus that measurement (58%) can benefit from the merging of these data types, with other benefits cited including extended reach (55%), frequency control (55%) and planning/forecasting (50%).

As viewers shift preferences from linear to streaming TV, combining addressable linear campaigns with digital campaigns should enable the envisioned spending hike on data-driven linear TV to come to fruition.

For more, check out Yahoo’s survey data here.