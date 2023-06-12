Advertisers Worry About Scalability Post Cookies

“Cookieless” might be considered to be one of the most over-used buzzwords in advertising, but with 60% of advertisers believing that it’s only a matter of time before advertising cookies and IDs come to an end, according to an IDC report [download page] commissioned by Ogury, it’s also a somewhat unavoidable topic.

Recent research has found that marketers’ largest area of concern in their media and marketing initiatives is lack of preparedness for a cookieless future. And there might be some basis to that, according to the IDC study: 41% of advertisers surveyed are only moderately to not at all familiar with targeting methods other than cookies or IDs.

Indeed, the top concern that respondents to the survey convey is being able to reach target audiences effectively at scale, as noted by a majority (53%) of respondents. Separate results indicate that only 51% of agencies are confident their organizations will still be able to reach audiences at scale without cookies and IDs, though brands are a little more optimistic (61%).

Beyond scalability, advertisers are also concerned with ensuring/maximizing return on advertising spend (51%) and brand safety and suitability (49%). Concerns with viewability (45%) are also relatively common despite ad viewability rates maintaining their “upward momentum” of late.

Meanwhile, attention metrics are becoming more popular, and 57% of advertisers surveyed for the report believe attention measurement gives a more complete view of engagement, and an equal 57% say it helps to improve creative strategy.

In other highlights from the report:

One-third of respondents will reduce their dependence on third-party cookies in the next year.

6 in 10 believe that consumer concerns about tracking technology have a negative impact on organizations’ brand reputation.

A majority (56%) feel that cookies and IDs are a threat to user privacy, and 57% believe brand safety and suitability are at greater risk with the use of cookies and IDs.

About 1 in 3 (32%) will change the type of adtech suppliers they work with in the next year, and almost two-thirds (64%) of those said that they will increase budgets towards adtech suppliers that do not rely on third-party cookies or any personal data collection.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of 1,000 advertisers at media agencies and brands.