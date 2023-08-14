Retail CMOs Say Digital Ads Are Effective at Reaching New Audiences, But Not at Educating Them

Retail CMOs say their organizations’ top marketing priority is to increase profits, per research [download page] from Wunderkind in partnership with Retail Dive. This focus on the bottom line aligns with the priorities of CEOs in general, who have raised their focus this year on profitability and productivity amid economic uncertainty.

By comparison, fewer retail CMOs are prioritizing higher average order values or higher ROI on ad spend, per the report.

As regards advertising, digital ads are failing to meet certain goals, per respondents, although proving effective in other areas. For example, 59% said that digital advertising is not improving customer knowledge and half (50%) said that ads are not increasing brand loyalty. By contrast, just 1 in 8 (13%) reported that digital ads are failing to help reach new audiences.

Indeed, separate results from the survey show that various digital platforms are either meeting or exceeding expectations in reaching brands’ target audiences. The most successful, per the senior marketers surveyed, is Google, with 45% saying that it exceeds expectations in reaching target audiences, and an additional 45% saying it meets expectations.

Meta properties Facebook and Instagram are also largely effective, with 37% saying they exceed expectations and a further 36% saying they meet their expectations. While 36% share say that TikTok exceeds expectations, a sizable quarter (25%) report that this platform is below expectations when it comes to reaching target audiences.

As for retail stores, close to 8 in 10 say they meet (39%) or exceed (39%) expectations in this regard, while one-fifth (20%) say they perform below expectations.

Google’s effectiveness is reflected in digital marketing budget allocations. According to the CMOs surveyed, a leading 23.1% share of digital marketing budgets are allotted to Google, ahead of Facebook (19.1%), with other channels further behind. Previous research has found that retailers may be shifting investments from social to search as paid social KPIs decline.

Nonetheless, this study suggests that social media marketing budgets will remain strong, with 39% share of respondents expecting an increase in the coming 12 months and an additional 45% maintaining them. Still, there’s more enthusiasm for performance marketing budgets, for which more respondents expect an increase (44%) than a steady amount (41%) of spend over the coming year.

Interestingly, the area that the fewest CMOs said they would cut budget for is marketing technology. This is despite industry-wide cost-cutting pressures for martech as well as findings in this survey indicating that certain platforms are failing to drive results. Among those, 63% of senior marketers said that their customer data platform (CDP) doesn’t meet their standards, and 51% said the same about their customer relationship management (CRM) software.

These topics are likely to come up in conversation with the finance department: 40% of respondents said they’re meeting with their finance department to discuss marketing budgets more this year compared to previous years, against just 3% who said they’re meeting with the department less than in prior years. Additionally, 35% reported that their finance department is challenging marketing investment decisions more than in previous years, versus only 4% who said that those challenges have abated.

In other results from the report:

The biggest challenge faced by internal leadership is shifting consumer expectations.

Almost two-thirds of respondents cited “not enough budget” as having a medium or large impact on their paid advertising strategy.

Roughly three-quarters (73%) of respondents say they can identify half to three-quarters of their website visitors. (Previous research has found that retail brands are falling short on identifying shoppers on their sites, as well as knowing the products they are searching for.)

About one-quarter (26%) of senior marketers indicate that brand marketing is their top investment for 2023, slightly ahead of the 23% who are prioritizing performance marketing.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 100 senior marketing leaders at retail companies.