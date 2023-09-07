TV Viewers Continue to Prefer Ad-Supported Platforms

The lack of ads was an early driver of subscribers’ affinity for Netflix, as new streaming platforms offered an alternative to high ad loads on traditional TV. But things have changed since then, as ad-supported streaming services have gained in popularity and advertising has become the growth driver for streaming platforms. In fact, given the choice, TV viewers consistently would opt for saving money over avoiding ads, according to study results [executive summary download] from Hub Entertainment Research.

The survey asked TV viewers which statement comes closest to how they feel about ads: “If watching ads will save $4-$5 vs. watching ad-free, I’ll choose that option;” or “If there’s an ad-free option, I’ll choose it even if it costs $4-$5 more per month.”

Roughly 6 in 10 (59%) went with the former option (saving money) versus the remaining 41% who would prefer to avoid ads. That 59% share preferring to save money sits in the 56-60% range found in the biannual survey results dating back to June 2021. As the analysts note, this refutes the notion that viewers will go out of their way to avoid ads.

In additional results from the survey regarding ad tolerance, about one-third (34%) share of respondents said that content matters the most, and that if they’re really interested in a show then it doesn’t matter if there are ads. Half (50% share) indicated that they can tolerate a certain number of ads, but if there are too many they’ll go somewhere else. That left just 1 in 6 (16% share) saying they’d never consider a platform with ads no matter how much they like the shows.

Once again, this distribution of preferences has remained relatively steady over the past couple of years.

To really drive the point home, the study shows that even among those viewers who say they’d never consider a platform with ads, fully 31% share would choose an ad-supported platform if it saved them $4-$5 on a subscription rather than paying more for the ad-free option.

These somewhat conflicting attitudes might explain why some subscribers switch between tiers. More than one-quarter have switched between ads and no-ads tiers, per the report, though these so-called “tier-switchers” are more likely to go from a tier with ads to one without than the opposite. For those who switched from a tier with ads to one without ads, the leading reason was there being too many ads.

Finally, in another sign that ad loads are an important factor, one-third (34%) of viewers say they pay attention to most or all ads during a show if there is a reasonable amount of ads, whereas just 23% of viewers say the same if there is an unreasonable ad load.

For more, download the executive summary of the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 3,603 US consumers ages 14-74 who watch at least one hour of TV per week.