Creative’s Still the Biggest Driver of Sales, Analysis Finds, but Brand’s Influence Rises

What contributes most to advertising effectiveness? It’s a question that’s been asked time and time again, with varying results. Five years ago Nielsen and Nielsen Catalina Solutions released a meta-analysis that found that roughly half (49%) of a CPG brand’s sales lift from advertising was due to creative. Fast forward to the present, and an updated review [download page] from NCSolutions shows that one thing hasn’t changed: the overarching impact of creative.

In this latest meta-study of almost 450 CPG campaigns across digital and TV formats, NCSolutions analyzed 18 features representing the five keys of advertising effectiveness (creative, brand, targeting, reach and recency) to determine their impact on short-term sales lift.

Creative emerged as the most critical factor once again by a wide margin, with its impact unchanged from the last analysis (49% of contribution to incremental sales). It’s a shame, then, that creative budgets continue to be under pressure.

What has changed from the 2017 analysis, though is the influence of brand – which includes factors such as brand loyalty, share of wallet, and brand penetration. The brand now contributes to 21% of sales lift from advertising, up from 15% in 2017 and representing the largest gain of any of the 5 factors. As the study puts it, “modern shoppers are placing increasing importance on their impression of a brand when it comes to purchasing decisions.”

Among brand factors, NCSolutions points to the impact of loyalty, revealing that brands with the highest levels of consumer loyalty enjoyed twice the incremental sales as those with average or low levels of loyalty.

Targeting is also increasing in influence, per the report, now contributing 11% of incremental sales, up from 9% in the previous analysis. Interestingly, marketers tend to believe that targeting is more of a sales driver than either creative or brand, and see it as a more important tactic influencing campaign effectiveness than creative and reach.

This report indicates that reach has more of an impact than targeting, at 14% contribution to short-term sales lift. However, its influence appears to have waned significantly since the 2017 study, when it measured at 22% contribution to incremental sales. This can be tied in part to the increasing effectiveness advertisers have found in targeting smaller audiences of relevant shoppers.

Finally, recency contributes 5% of incremental sales, unchanged from 2017, suggesting that timing still has some impact on short-term sales lift. In combination, reach and recency contribute to almost one-fifth (19%) of incremental sales, leading the analysts to note that “marketers should continue to optimize their media strategy to include the right balance of reach and recency for maximum sales impact.”

Overall, though, media (targeting, reach, and recency) has ceded influence to brand over the past few years, per the analysis. While the combination of these media factors contributed to 36% of incremental sales in 2017, they now account for 30% of sales lift. That 6% point drop has been entirely vacuumed up by brand factors.

It is worth noting, however, that strategies can differ based on the media type. While creative quality is the most important factor in both linear TV (48%) and digital (49%) campaigns, media is a much larger factor than brand on linear TV (39% and 13%, respectively), while these factors are of relatively equal importance for digital campaigns (26% and 25%, respectively).

Finally, for social media campaigns, there’s a similar breakdown in overarching influence as for digital overall (creative: 46%; media: 28%; brand: 26%), but targeting (15% contribution) and loyalty (18%) stand out as important factors, together contributing to one-third (33%) of incremental sales for social media campaigns.

Among NCSolutions’ overall recommendations are to focus on building brand loyalty, deliver exceptional creative, and prioritize relationships over transactions.

For more, download the full study here.