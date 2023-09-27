What’s the Outlook for Media Budgets Next Year?

Marketers don’t always hold true to their word when it comes to budget plans, but it’s always interesting to take the pulse of what the industry sees coming up. As such, Kantar’s latest Media Reactions study [download page] reveals the channels with the most positive spending momentum for 2024.

As with last year, online video ads are expected to see the largest positive change (percentage of marketers increasing budget/resource allocation minus percentage of those decreasing): a net of 74% of marketers and agencies expect to increase their budgets for online video in 2024 (the broadest consensus of any medium). Notably, marketers tabbed online video their most preferred media channel for the fourth consecutive year, though it falls towards the bottom of the rankings in an accompanying survey of consumers’ advertising channel preferences.

Beyond online video ads, there’s also strong positive momentum for video streaming ads (62% net positive) and TV streaming ads (59% net positive). Another strong performer is social media – already at about one-fifth of global ad spend – with net majorities planning to increase their spending on social media stories (59%), influencer content (59%) and social media news feeds (53%).

Newly added to this year’s survey is the fast-growing channel retail media, with the share of respondents planning to up their spend outpacing the share planning to cut it by 46% points.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s net negative momentum for cinema (-6%), magazines (-44%), and newspapers (-47%).

Ad Equity Leaders

Kantar also surveyed roughly 16,000 consumers around the world to discover which channels they ranked highest in ad equity, meaning which they appreciate the most. Despite marketers’ continued affinity for digital channels, traditional media ads are still among the most preferred by consumers, with sponsored events again ranking #1 in ad equity across all media channels, followed by cinema ads (#2) and out of home ads (#3).

For marketers, however, online video ads took top billing, ahead of sponsored events, digital out-of-home ads, video streaming ads, and social media story ads.

Amazon topped the list for ad equity in the media brand category for consumers for the second consecutive year. TikTok, which was tops in 2021 and 2nd last year, fell to 3rd behind Google. Marketers, for their part, listed YouTube first (overtaking last year’s leader Instagram), ahead of Google and Instagram, with TikTok coming in 4th.

Finally, marketers cite YouTube, Google and Instagram as their most trusted ad platforms. X (formerly Twitter) has experienced a decline in trustworthiness among marketers, and Kantar points out that its net receptivity among marketers is in the negative.

The media channels that marketers feel most deliver attention are influencer content, cinema ads, and TV ads, while among consumers cinema ads are felt to best capture their attention, ahead of out-of-home ads and digital out-of-home ads.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: Per Kantar: “The 2023 consumer survey is based on around 16,000 interviews in 23 markets (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, KSA, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, UAE, UK, USA, and Vietnam). The 2023 marketer survey spoke to around 900 marketing professionals from advertiser, agency and media companies around the world.”