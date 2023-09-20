Log In

Almost 9 in 10 CMOs Around the World Agree That Brands Are Built Through Experiences

September 20, 2023

Some 87% of CMOs worldwide – including 91% in the US – agree that brands today are built through experiences, according to a report [download page] from Dentsu Creative. Along with that, 84% believe that every aspect of the customer journey can and should tell the brand story, while 88% agree that it’s essential that the customer experience matches up to the brand promise.

In fact, past research has found about half of consumers saying that when a brand doesn’t live up to its promises, they can’t trust it anymore and won’t buy it anymore. Additionally, a more recent study revealed that the top driver of trust in businesses and institutions is that they keep their promises.

Examining what makes a great brand experience, the Dentsu study finds that almost half (48%) point to technology that enhances the brand idea. This marks a significant uptick from last year, when only about one-third (34%) touted technology’s role in crafting a great brand experience.

Also important in making great brand experiences are innovative new interfaces such as gaming, virtual worlds, gesture, and touch (48%, up from 43%), delightful interactions enhanced by technology such as AR and Image Recognition (45%), a powerful organizing idea that shapes the Experience Vision (43%, up from 37%), and intelligent personalization to surprise and delight (43%, up from 38%).

So if technology and new interfaces can contribute meaningfully to brand experiences, which ones are CMOs relying on? As it stands, more than one-third (35%) are using generative AI (which is more widely used in marketing than any other function), while an almost equal proportion are using social commerce (34%). More than one-quarter are using virtual brand avatars (28%), live streaming (28%), and virtual reality (27%), while fewer have leveraged augmented reality (22%), blockchain (22%), voice (21%) and web 3.0 technologies (20%).

Growing Cultural Capital

Along with making great brand experiences, roughly 8 in 10 (79% of) CMOs agree that in a world where advertising is easy to ignore, it’s more important than ever to entertain and engage rather than interrupt. However, there is a healthy degree of consensus that advertising as it stands today doesn’t entertain enough, with close to 6 in 10 (58%) believing this to be the case. (Perhaps the use of humor, which had been declining – particularly online – could be useful.)

With CMOs saying that their biggest concern is owning the customer relationship, 86% agree that brands should aspire to create culture and build their own audiences. Connecting through culture and avoiding interruption can mean investments in a variety of areas, including branded content (used by 38%), influencer partnerships (37%), entertainment platforms (34%), documentary making (28%) and podcasting (21%), among others.

Attitudes to AI

Meanwhile, Dentsu’s report reveals some enthusiasm – but also concern – around artificial intelligence (AI). On the positive side, for example, 86% agree that it will improve efficiency and 83% that it will enable human teams to take on more creative tasks. However, at the same time, a majority (57%) also feel that generative AI might take their jobs, and 61% agree that generative AI will impact society for the worse. (The productivity gains versus labor market predicament has also been found in other recent research into AI.)

And while 87% of respondents agree that generative AI represents the future of advertising and marketing, it’s possible that they see it as more additive to – rather than a replacement for – human creativity. That’s because 82% believe in the irreplaceable value of human craft and emotion in brand communications, and 75% likewise feel that generative AI can never fully replace the essence of human creativity.

As such, with 77% agreeing that AI will never create content that truly moves them, 81% envision customers paying a premium for human-created content.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 700 CMOs and senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, and Spain.

