These Are Enterprise Organizations’ Top Digital Advertising Priorities

Marketers at large companies (at least $1 billion in annual revenues) are focused on effectiveness and creative when it comes to their digital advertising priorities, according to a study [download page] conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Smartly.io. Asked to rank their organizations’ top 5 priorities for the coming year, a leading 55% cited improving the ROI/effectiveness of their digital marketing.

Close behind, half (50%) pointed to higher margins/better efficiency as a top-5 priority for their organization, keeping with the focus on the bottom line.

Large organizations are also focusing on creative: 52% indicate that a top-5 priority is to unify their creative and paid media teams, while 49% say that a top-5 digital advertising priority is to engage with their organization’s audience with highly relevant creative.

In order to do so, many will be trialing new creative formats and solutions. For example, while about one-quarter (26%) have currently adopted short-form video, an additional 63% are either in the process of adopting this format or will do so in the next year.

Likewise, almost 7 in 10 are adopting (now or in the next year) generative AI capabilities, to go with the 23% who have already adopted these capabilities.

In so doing, marketers would be latching on to this year’s top trends: generative AI and social video were cited as the most important consumer trends of the year, according to recent research.

Aside from those important trends, many marketers (68%) at large companies are adopting (now or in the next year) templated creative content, alongside the 28% who have already done so. That leaves just 4% who have no current plans to adopt templated creative content, the smallest share for any of the creative formats and solutions analyzed. By comparison, about 1 in 8 (12% share) have no plans to adopt shoppable video, the largest share of the various formats.

Marketers are likely feeling good about their chances to use these creative formats to engage with audiences, as relatively few (42%) say that it’s a challenge for them to effectively motivate customers to engage with their brand. Instead, the most commonly-cited challenge that marketers say their organization faces when working to achieve its digital advertising objectives is finding sufficient time and resources to activate on all the channels and platforms it would like to test (57%). Close behind, 56% find it difficult to unify creative and media teams, which is one of their top priorities for the coming year.

Similarly, more than half (52%) indicate that it’s challenging to create a single source of truth to inform decisions, with this separately having been one of their top 5 priorities for digital advertising over the next year.

There are various consequences to these challenges. The biggest of those is struggling to reach the right customers across multiple platforms (50%). Marketers are also struggling to develop and test creative variations (47%) and to launch complex or large campaigns (also 47%).

The analysts point out that this could be due to almost 4 in 10 (37%) indicating that their creative and paid media teams work towards different goals. That is presumably why many are prioritizing the unification of those teams, and why close to 8 in 10 believe that a single platform for creative and campaign management would have either a transformational (37%) or very positive (42%) impact on their organization.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 210 North American executives at manager-level and above in digital marketing or advertising at organizations with $1B+ in annual revenue.