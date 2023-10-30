The Top Challenges of Using Retail Media Networks

Advertisers are investing in retail media networks (RMNs) for a number of reasons, including the ability to reach new audiences and to leverage retailers’ first-party data. This has become a global phenomenon, with retail media spending expected to account for more than one-eighth (13.3% share) of total global ad spending this year. But it’s not all smooth sailing for advertisers, according to a report [download page] from The Trade Desk.

In surveying more than 200 marketers in the US, the research found that the most cited challenge involved in using RMNs is that they’re only effective for lower-funnel marketing. This is an interesting complaint in light of a previous study that found advertisers using RMNs for more than just lower-funnel marketing. In that research, advertisers anticipated allocating as much of their RMN spend to brand building campaigns as to performance marketing.

Virtually all advertisers surveyed say that they have challenges relating to the walled-garden environments of retail media networks. A common challenge is the lack of campaign performance visibility/transparency (57%), with RMNs’ lack of interoperability (54%) also a concern for a majority.

With dozens of retail media networks in operation, more than one-third (35%) of respondents said they’re using 4 or more, a figure that has more than doubled the share (15%) using that many in 2021. Most (57%) advertisers, however, are willing to use up to a maximum of 4 retail data partners.

The sheer number of opportunities becoming available to advertisers is itself a pain point, which the report indicates is why a majority (57%) prioritize working with the biggest and/or most relevant RMNs. Not surprisingly, Amazon Advertising (57%) and Walmart Connect (45%) were the most commonly used by advertisers last year, with others – eBay (24%), Etsy (19%), and Target Roundel (18%) – trailing distantly.

In other survey highlights:

91% of advertisers plan to increase (53%) or maintain (38%) their level of investment into retail data in the next few years.

Some 81% of advertisers are reportedly using retail data.

Among those who aren’t currently using retail data, two-thirds (68%) expect to do so in the future.

Retail data and RMN pricing is a concern for about half (51%) of advertisers.

Among those currently activating retail data on a demand-side platform (DSP, more than 6 in 10 (63%) indicate that “a centralized self-service platform that includes integrated planning and buying tools” is a motivating factor for doing so. Other motivations for activating retail data on DSPs including real-time data to make campaign optimizations mid-flight (59%), omni-channel inventory offerings (57%) and brands’ ability to activate first-party data (57%).

Among those using a DSP to activate retail data, close to three-quarters (73%) said that retail measurement is too expensive, and about two-thirds (66%) agreed that “My team does not have budget or resources available to allocate to activating retail data on DSPs.”

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April-May survey of 201 marketers in the US. According to the report, “the respondents’ teams were responsible for media planning, strategy, and buying; national/brand marketing; e-commerce marketing; SEO; and/or shopper marketing. All respondents held the rank of manager or above and played either a significant or sole role in deciding where advertising dollars were spent.”