Youth Don’t Think Ads on TV Are That Effective, Regardless of Linear or Streaming

TV ads are one of the most effective advertising tactics, consumers say, but not all are in agreement. Indeed, there’s a strong age-related divide in perceptions of effective advertising, according to a report from Horowitz Research.

Not too surprisingly, perhaps, digital platforms are favored by more younger than older consumers. Specifically, consumers ages 18-49 are more likely than those ages 50 and older to perceive text messages, social media posts, influencer sponsorships, ads in podcasts, and ads in streaming services to be effective.

By contrast, traditional media are more apt to be seen as effective by older respondents. For example, about 4 in 10 (41% of) respondents ages 50 and up feel that direct mail is effective, double the rate of those ages 35-49 (20%) and triple the rate of those ages 18-34 (13%).

Likewise, whereas 22% of respondents ages 55 and older find print ads effective, only 13% of 35-49-year-olds and 7% of 18-34-year-olds concur.

These differences extend to TV ads, which were second only to email in overall perceived effectiveness. About one-third (32%) of respondents overall feel that ads in live, linear shows are effective, but respondents ages 50+ are more than twice as likely as those ages 18-34 to believe that this is the case (40% and 18%, respectively).

The gap is a little narrower for ads in streamed TV shows (which have become increasingly popular of late). Roughly one-third (32%) of the oldest group perceive these ads as effective, compared to about one-fifth (21%) of the youngest bracket.

The research also highlights the potential for interactive advertising on TV. More than one-third (35%) of respondents – including almost half (46%) of 35-49-year-olds – find it engaging to receive a promotion for products related to what they are seeing on screen. Additionally, almost one-quarter (23%) find it engaging to be able to actually purchase a product they saw in a TV show they were watching by scanning an on-screen code.

Recent research has found that viewers are becoming more familiar with shoppable TV ads, with a significant year-over-year hike in the share of respondents reporting having used their phone to scan a QR code in a TV show or ad.

About the Data: The Horowitz Research study is based on a July survey of 1,813 US adults (18+).