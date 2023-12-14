The Number of Global Ad-Blocking Users Continues to Rise

Adoption of ad blocking around the world continues to grow, reaching an estimated 912 million users in the second quarter of this year, according to a report [download page] from eyeo. This represents a 7% increase from an estimated 850 million in Q4 2022, and marks the highest level recorded yet.

Ad blocking on mobile devices exceeds that on desktops, per the report. There were an estimated 496 million monthly active users of mobile ad blocking tools at the end of Q2, up from 414 million during Q4 2022. The latest figure still trails highs set during 2020 and 2021, when the number of monthly active users exceeded 525 million, before dropping to under 400 million at the beginning of 2022.

Although the number of monthly active users of mobile ad blocking is higher than that of desktop ad blocking – at 416 million at the end of Q2 – the latter has experienced different patterns of use of late. In contrast to mobile ad blocking, which peaked in early 2021, the number of desktop ad blocking users reached a high in Q3 2022, and has generally maintained that level over subsequent quarters, despite a small dip in Q2 of this year.

The report notes that the ad blocking rate on desktops in the US is 27%, versus 22% for other devices including mobiles, tablets, and connected TVs.

Ad blocking is forecast to cost publishers $54 billion in lost revenue in 2024. It appears to be less of a worry for enterprise advertisers, relatively few of whom say that ad blockers impacting reach is a key concern for their digital advertising campaigns.

Finally, the eyeo research also highlights the use of ad filtering, revealing that an estimated 307 million ad-filtering users allowed Acceptable Ads on desktop and mobile combined, up by 42% from Q4 2021. The analysts write that “the growth of Acceptable Ads users is a testament to the fact that users are open to nonintrusive ads, thereby supporting publishers and creators for their efforts.”