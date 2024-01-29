These Are Digital Advertisers’ Biggest Challenges This Year

About three-quarters (76%) of digital advertisers expect to spend more on social media advertising this year than last, according to a recent report [download page] from Smartly.io. Interestingly, only one-third will invest more in digital advertising tools and technology, despite an apparent need to better manage these tools.

Specifically, when asked their biggest pain points for digital advertising in 2024, a leading 78% pointed to the challenge of ensuring they have the right tools in place to execute their strategies successfully. This seems to be a greater problem than an over-abundance of tools, as fewer than one-quarter (23%) said that juggling and managing too many tools will be among their biggest pain points this year.

Beyond getting the right tools in place, the next-most widespread issue for digital advertisers is managing a growing number of channels and platforms, as cited by about two-thirds (66%). This is a persistent issue that spreads beyond digital advertising alone: marketers in the US expect to soon be managing almost 15 marketing channels, which would be about double the number from a couple of years ago.

Meanwhile, not too surprisingly given the optimistic outlook for budgets (at least social advertising ones), only 36% of respondents said that securing sufficient budget will be a key roadblock for them this year.

Slightly more of a surprise is the low ranking among challenges of producing enough creative (cited by just 28%). This was the leading challenge among marketers surveyed for the same report last year. The difference may come down to variances in the survey sample, with this year’s respondents coming from around the world and last year’s confined to the US and Canada only.

It also may reflect what the analysts identify as “significant progress in advertising automation” among B2C advertisers. In fact, only 1 in 8 (12%) agreed that their digital ad creation involves manual processes that are often time-consuming, and even fewer (4%) agreed that their digital ad campaign delivery involves manual processes that are often time consuming.

As it stands, one-third (33%) said they automate the creative production of digital ads sufficiently and successfully, and a further 6 in 10 (63%) reported automating at last part of the process, but with a need for improvement.

Moreover, the vast majority are doing some initial testing on generative artificial intelligence (AI) for visual asset generation and optimization, and advertisers believe that this technology is well suited for content generation (94%), ad artwork creation (89%) and ad copy creation (67%).

The main challenges cited by digital advertisers when producing creative assets are sourcing assets to produce the ads (58%), finding the best practices for each channel platform (48%), and personalizing creative and ensuring variations adhere to platform-specific specs (44%).

In other highlights from the report:

The primary reasons given for investing in social media advertising are to connect directly with consumers and for performance.

Virtually all respondents are investing in Instagram, Facebook, Google Ads, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, but only 3 in 10 are spending on X (formerly Twitter).

Almost all advertisers plan to increase their spending on Instagram (99%), Facebook (98%) and YouTube (95%), though fewer than half (46%) will do so on TikTok.

Among visual assets, half of respondents plan to increase their use of motion graphics the most this year, compared to one-quarter (25% share) who plan to up their use of generative AI-powered creative the most.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of 300 digital advertising leaders from B2C companies that spend more than $2 million annually on digital advertising, including 45% that spend more than $20 million annually on digital advertising.