Which Ad Touchpoints Give the Most Positive Brand Impression?

When it comes to the advertising touchpoints that give consumers the most positive impression of a brand, TV ads rule the roost among paid media. And, a new report from GroupM shows that despite the growing use of influencer marketing, influencers are less likely to create a positive brand impression.

The global survey of almost 14,000 adult consumers between the ages of 18 and 49 finds that 46% of respondents indicated that recommendations give them a more positive impression of brands, while positive online reviews from other users (41%) come in a close second. These are also the same touchpoints that have a strong influence on whether or not to buy a product or service.

Close behind, and clearly ahead of any other paid media, some 39% of respondents said that TV ads give them a more positive impression of brands. This could be due to TV ads being considered the most entertaining advertising format by consumers.

Following TV ads, around one-quarter of respondents pointed to social network ads as contributors to a more positive brand impression, while one-fifth (20%) think that influencer recommendations give them a more positive feeling about a brand.

In the US, this percentage is even lower, with only 12% of the US consumers surveyed indicating that influencers give them a more positive impression of brands. That said, other recent research shows that more consumers are making purchases from influencer posts than before, with one-fifth (21%) of US consumers reporting they have not only interacted with an influencer post, they have also made a purchase directly from it.

Additionally, more respondents said that influencers gave them a positive view of a brand than could say the same about outdoor ads and print ads, among others.

What Type of Communications Do Consumers Appreciate?

It’s safe to say that there are types of brand communications consumers appreciate more than others, and that there can be a chasm between what they receive and what they really want. Six in 10 (59%) consumers say that they appreciate receiving the latest discounts and offers from brands, with close to the same percentage (56%) saying they have received this type of communication from a brand.

The gap widens, however, when it comes to more personalized communication. Although other research has found that consumers wish advertising was more relevant to their current needs, this new study found that three in 10 (30%) consumers say they have received personalized recommendations, but only 24% appreciate receiving these recommendations.

One of the biggest gaps in brand communications consumers receive versus what they appreciate can be seen with recommendations to purchase products previously looked at or added to a cart. Only 18% of respondents say they appreciate receiving this type of communication compared to 31% who report having received it. This aligns with other research indicating that retargeting has weak appeal with consumers.

Separately, when it comes to how often consumers want to hear from brands or retailers, most prefer to hear from them weekly (45%) or monthly (31%), instead of daily (10%).

Advertising and Placement

Advertisers have been leery about the use of programmatic ad buying largely due to concerns about fraud and brand safety. This concern is not completely unfounded, with nearly two-thirds (64%) of the consumers surveyed saying they would have a negative opinion about a brand if it appeared next to inappropriate content. Indeed, 40% say they are concerned about digital advertising that is being used to support inappropriate content, although three-quarters (75%) agree that it’s the digital platform’s responsibility to stop inappropriate content from appearing.

Today, the concern about advertising appearing near inappropriate content extends even further. Amidst the current coronavirus crisis, about half (49%) of the marketers surveyed by Integral Ad Science say they would be concerned if their ad appeared adjacent to content regarding the virus.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 13,900 consumers ages 18-49 from 23 markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.