These Were the “Breakthrough Ads” of Q1 2020

Under normal circumstances, it would not be surprising that the list of top Breakthrough ads of Q1 would be heavy with Super Bowl ads. This year is no different in that respect, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought about some COVID-19 related ads that have also made their way onto the list. This is per Ace Metrix’s analysis of more than 2,000 ads tested with consumer audiences in the first quarter of this year.

The top Breakthrough ads are those ads that scored highest in a combination of Attention and Likeability components (each scored on a 1-950 scale). At the top of the list are three ads that also did well in various Super Bowl ad rankings. Doritos’ “The Cool Ranch” is #1 on the list with a score of 806 in Attention and 798 in Likeability, followed by Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” (#2) and Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” (#3). Ace Metrix notes that these three ads used celebrities, humor and pop culture to score well in various metrics: Funny, Narrative, Ingenious, Memorable, Arresting, Love it and Adtastic.

Two other Super Bowl 54 ads, WeatherTech’s “Lucky Dog” (#5) and Planters’ “Tribute” (#9), also made it onto the top 10 list.

While Super Bowl ads made up 5 out of the 10 ads on the list, 4 others on the list were COVID-19 related. Google’s “Thank You Healthcare Workers” (#4), Budweiser’s “One Team” (#6), Sam’s Club “Thank You, All” (#8) and Freshpet’s “Home, With Freshpet” (10) scored high enough in Attention and Likeability to make it on the list.

Recent surveys and analysis from Ace Metrix have shown that not only do consumers think it is appropriate that ads mention coronavirus, but that these types of ads are also scoring high in Relevance, Likeability and Information.

As such, the company has compiled a list of the most empowering COVID-19 ads. Per the report, “the Empower score measures positive cultural impact, indicating an ad’s message inspires, encourages or motivates viewers.”

Verizon’s “Pay It Forward” topping the list, followed by Honda’s “Working Together” (#2), Anheuser-Busch’s “One Team” (#3) and Miller Lite’s “Tip Jar” (#4). Rounding out the top 5 is Google’s “Thank You Healthcare Workers” (#5) which is the only COVID-19 related ad to make both lists.

About the Data: Results of the Top Breakthrough ads is based on an analysis of more than 2,000 ads tested with consumer audiences, while the Most Empowering COVID-19 ads is based on an analysis of more than 100 COVID-19 ads.