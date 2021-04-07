Vast Majority of Consumers Associate High-Quality Creative with Brand Trust

An overwhelming majority of creatives agree that creative content is important to the success of an organization’s key objectives. Indeed, recent data provided by Celtra highlights the importance of good creative especially when it comes to customer loyalty and trust in a brand.

The survey of 1,000 US adults found that a full 85% agreed either strongly (39%) or somewhat (46%) that they are more likely to trust a brand with high quality and well-designed ads. Similarly, more than 6 in 10 strongly agree (20%) or somewhat agree (44%) that they find brands with poor creative to be less trustworthy.

These sentiments are nothing new. As far back as 2017, data from Nielsen and Nielsen Catalina Solutions showed that strong creative results in a lift in sales, while weak creative is linked to smaller sales.

The Impact of Creative

If those figures aren’t enough to convince marketers that the quality of creative has a direct impact on customer behavior, there’s more. The data shows that 52% of survey respondents say that a poorly designed ad has deterred them from purchasing a product they may have otherwise considered.

And, it doesn’t stop with ads. Some 56% of consumers say they have clicked on a nicely designed ad that led to a terrible-looking e-commerce site, which, in turn, stopped them from purchasing a product. Likewise, more than half (57%) of the consumers surveyed say their customer experience has been negatively impacted by poor creative content whether it be an ad, email newsletter or website. This is important considering that customer loyalty can be directly tied to customer experience.

What Creative Matters

What consumers notice and are potentially turned off by can be as simple as how consistently a company sticks to its branding. Some 6 in 10 say they notice when various brand designs (color, fonts, logos, layout, etc.) they see online are inconsistent or look different even though they come from the same company. And, a slight majority (52%) of consumers express an expectation that brands use the same colors, fonts, layouts and styles across all creative content.

What’s more, consistent branding can influence how loyal a customer is to a company. About three-quarters (74%) say they are more likely to be loyal to a company with consistent, high-quality branding in creative content.

Consumers also notice the level of diversity brands use in their creative content. In fact, three-fifths agree that they are more likely to purchase goods from a brand that uses diverse models and themes in its content. This chimes with earlier research from Adobe that found that 62% of consumers said that whether or not a brand used diversity in its ads impacted their perception of its products or service.

Other data from Horowitz Research indicates that 43% of consumers don’t need ads to feature people that are of the same race or ethnicity to resonate with them. Similarly, Celtra’s data found that only just more than half (54%) of respondents were more likely to purchase goods from brands that use models or themes in creative content that look just like them.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,000 US adult consumers.