Direct Mail High on the List of Consumers’ Ad Receptiveness

When it comes to advertising that US consumers are most comfortable receiving, one-quarter would choose direct mail and catalogs. A recent report from LoopMe also found that direct mail helps consumers make the smartest purchasing decisions.

In fact, the survey of more than 2,000 US consumers indicates that consumers are most comfortable receiving more traditional forms of advertising. Following close behind direct mail and catalogs (25%), some 24% of respondents say they are most comfortable being delivered TV and radio ads. Digital advertising in the form of ads on websites and apps (17%) and ads in their social media feed (11%) were further down the list.

The report notes that about three-quarters (76%) of respondents find unsolicited calls and texts the most intrusive ad experience. Consequently, only 2% say it’s the advertising they are most comfortable receiving.

Although fewer than one-fifth of respondents were most comfortable receiving ads on websites and apps, this form of advertising edges out direct mail and catalogs when it comes to advertising that helps them make the smartest purchasing decision. Some 27% find website and app advertising the most helpful in this area compared to 26% who think the same about direct mail.

On the other end of the scale, even though paid social accounts for the second-largest share of online media spend in the US, a mere 6% of consumers believe that social media ads help them make the smartest purchasing decisions.

Additionally, the report found that while half of the respondents are put off by seeing advertising for the same product over and over, 20% hint that they expect personalization in advertising, saying they are put off by ads for products they don’t need.

That said, 6 in 10 (58%) say they don’t believe that their online data is more secure than it was a year ago. The majority (59%) do not believe that current advertising regulations are working.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 2,410 US adults fielded in March 2021.