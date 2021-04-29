Select Page

Direct Mail High on the List of Consumers’ Ad Receptiveness

April 29, 2021 Direct Mail High on the List of Consumers’ Ad Receptiveness

LoopMe Top Ad Formats per Consumers Apr2021When it comes to advertising that US consumers are most comfortable receiving, one-quarter would choose direct mail and catalogs. A recent report from LoopMe also found that direct mail helps consumers make the smartest purchasing decisions.

In fact, the survey of more than 2,000 US consumers indicates that consumers are most comfortable receiving more traditional forms of advertising. Following close behind direct mail and catalogs (25%), some 24% of respondents say they are most comfortable being delivered TV and radio ads. Digital advertising in the form of ads on websites and apps (17%) and ads in their social media feed (11%) were further down the list.

The report notes that about three-quarters (76%) of respondents find unsolicited calls and texts the most intrusive ad experience. Consequently, only 2% say it’s the advertising they are most comfortable receiving.

Although fewer than one-fifth of respondents were most comfortable receiving ads on websites and apps, this form of advertising edges out direct mail and catalogs when it comes to advertising that helps them make the smartest purchasing decision. Some 27% find website and app advertising the most helpful in this area compared to 26% who think the same about direct mail.

On the other end of the scale, even though paid social accounts for the second-largest share of online media spend in the US, a mere 6% of consumers believe that social media ads help them make the smartest purchasing decisions.

Additionally, the report found that while half of the respondents are put off by seeing advertising for the same product over and over, 20% hint that they expect personalization in advertising, saying they are put off by ads for products they don’t need.

That said, 6 in 10 (58%) say they don’t believe that their online data is more secure than it was a year ago. The majority (59%) do not believe that current advertising regulations are working.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 2,410 US adults fielded in March 2021.

Related

Vast Majority of Consumers Associate High-Quality Creative with Brand Trust COVID Causes Plunge in Direct Mail Volume How is the US Ad Market Projected to Fare This Year? Advertisers Consider TV & Social the Most Influential Political Ad Platforms Most Americans Are Opposed to Political Ads on Social Media Do Consumers and Marketers Align in Their Advertising Channel Preferences? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 Direct Mail Continues to Show Results in ROI and Response Rate Which Channels Do Marketers Find Best for Reaching Top Target Audiences? Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated]

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This