Brand Safety Matters to 4 in 10 US Adults

For some Americans, where a brand’s ad shows up can have an impact on their purchase decision. Indeed a recent survey [pdf] by The 614 Group and YouGov found 4 in 10 saying their decision to buy a company’s products is influenced by where their ads appear.

The survey of more than 1,200 US adults found that 40% of adults were extremely/somewhat likely to personally decide to buy a brand or company’s products based on where its ads appear. On the other hand, roughly the same number (37.7%) say they are extremely/somewhat unlikely to base purchasing decisions on ad placement.

Respondents concerned with ad adjacency say they were unlikely to purchase or use products if a brand appeared to support content that expressed political (27%) or social views (19%) they were uncomfortable with. In addition, some say they cannot buy products from companies that support uncomfortable content by buying ads.

However, for some, brand loyalty outweighs ad placement. Among those who felt likely to base a purchase decision on ad adjacency 1 in 10 say that, if they already like the company or brand, seeing an ad next to content that makes them uncomfortable does not affect their opinion.

Last year, 9 in 10 advertisers expressed concerns about their ads being served adjacent to controversial user-generated social media content. These concerns were in conjunction with a considerable increase in media consumption during the pandemic and were justified when a DoubleVerify report found that more than half (55%) of consumers claimed that their purchase decision would be negatively impacted if a brand’s ad appeared next to controversial, uncomfortable, or false media stories.

The 614 Group/YouGov survey found the current political, social, and economic climate has contributed to a higher level of concern about ad adjacency. More than one-third (36.6%) of respondents say they were at least somewhat more concerned about where ads appear than they were two years ago. However, more than two-fifths (43%) say they were just as concerned with ad placement as they were in the past, while few (7.2%) say they were less concerned.

Find the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a March 2021 survey of 1,244 US adults.