Your Website is the Best Place to Showcase Your Product’s Benefits, Consumers Say

While brands employ a variety of channels – such as social media ads, online advertising and email marketing – in order to get their products in front of potential customers, they may want to have a look at their website and make sure it’s up to snuff. A recent report [download page] from Event Marketer and Mosaic suggests that for consumers, brand or company websites outshine other marketing and advertising methods for understanding product benefits.

Half of the more than 1,500 US and Canadian consumers surveyed — all of whom had recently participated in branded events and experiences — identified brand websites as the best method to understand product benefits. Indeed, these consumers rate websites higher than other methods such as email ads or marketing (31%), online advertising (29%) and social media ads (29%).

Additionally, more than one-third (36%) of consumers cited events and experiences as one of the best advertising methods to understand product benefits. Moreover, the report points out that 9 in 10 (91% of) consumers who were interested in the product or service demonstrated say they were more inclined to purchase said product or service after participating in the event or experience. (It’s worth noting again that these respondents were those who had recently participated in a branded event or experience, so they may have some bias.)

While customer retention was a key driver of e-commerce website personalization during the pandemic, it doesn’t look like consumers will be abandoning their online shopping once the pandemic is over. Some 43% of consumers say they plan to shop online for apparel more post-pandemic, while 36% will do more online grocery shopping.

The events of the past year have not only impacted long-term consumer behaviors such as e-commerce, but it has changed the messaging marketers are using. The more than 600 brand marketers surveyed for the report cite brand purpose (75%), diversity and inclusion initiatives (65%) and the brand’s approach to health and safety procedures for customers and staff (63%) as the top-3 extremely or very important aspects of brand messaging and marketing communications.

An executive summary can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a consumer survey of 1,590 respondents based in the US and Canada and a brand survey of 649 leading brand marketers from large companies across various sectors. Both surveys were fielded between July 2020 and January 2021.