Select Page

Proper Targeting Reportedly A Key Online Advertising Pain Point

November 11, 2021 Proper Targeting Reportedly A Key Online Advertising Pain Point
IgniteVisibility Biggest Pain Point Online Advertising Nov2021

Marketers continue to pour a large portion of their budgets into online advertising, with forecasts showing that within the next few years online advertising spend in the US will be more than twice that of TV ad spend. Nevertheless, about 1 in 5 marketers surveyed for a report [download page] from Ignite Visibility say their biggest online advertising pain point is determining their budget. 

While many of the 200 marketers surveyed struggle with determining their budget, it is not the most-cited pain point. Instead, one-quarter (24.6% share) identified their biggest pain point in online advertising as finding proper targeting. This is bound to become even more difficult as third-party cookies are phased out

Even though marketers are grappling with targeting and budget allocation, they appear to be open to trying out the potential of new networks. About 6 in 10 (59%) dedicate at least 30% of their marketing budget to testing new networks. However, most do not test out new networks for long. The largest share (30%) test for one month before determining effectiveness, while others test for one (13%) or two (25%) weeks.

One such online ad network respondents are excited about testing is TikTok. Per the report, 3 in 10 (29% of) respondents are more excited to test TikTok than they are to test Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Nevertheless, although the adoption of TikTok continues to grow and engagement with the app is high, TikTok is also the least trusted out of all the major online networks presented to respondents. Marketers instead are far more likely to trust Amazon and Instagram.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 200 marketers.

Related

In the US, TikTok Getting More User Engagement than YouTube Where Are Media Budgets Trending for Next Year? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 Social Media Marketing Update: Preferred Platforms and Content Types in 2021 Pandemic Supercharges TikTok Adoption; Here Are Its Adult User Demographics Report: TikTok Now More Popular Than Instagram Among US Gen Z Consumers Micro Influencers Still À La Mode in 2021 Top Brands on TikTok Up Their Activities Which Digital Platforms Are Marketers Upping Their Spend on This Year? 3 Interesting Study Findings About TikTok’s Adult User Demographics

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This