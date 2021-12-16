Half of Youth More Likely to Buy Products from Brands with Inclusive Ads

Not feeling represented in advertising can have an impact on purchasing behavior, with some US consumers saying they have stopped supporting a brand because it didn’t represent their identity in its advertising. What’s more, age appears to be a factor in the likelihood of whether a person will purchase from brands with inclusive ads, per a survey from Nielsen.



The May survey of more than 2,000 smartphone owners reveals that younger adults are more likely than older adults to base their decision to purchase a brand at least in part on the inclusivity of the brand’s advertising. Half of the respondents ages 18-24 say they are much more likely (19.1%) or a little more likely (31.3%) to purchase brands with ads featuring someone from their identity group. Similarly, a large portion (45.8%) of respondents ages 35-44 expressed that they were at least a little more likely to purchase brands with inclusive advertising.



Additionally, Nielsen’s data shows that younger adults are more likely to engage with content that features someone who represents their identity group, with half of adults ages 18-24 (49.7%) and 25-34 (51.2%) saying as such.



On the other hand, the majority of older adults — those ages 45 and older — indicate that advertising featuring someone from their identity group has little impact on their decision to purchase from a brand. Some 63.7% of those ages 45-54 and 60.1% of those ages 55 and up say that inclusive ads have no difference on the likelihood of whether they will purchase from a brand.



All in all, it turns out that few consumers feel represented in advertising. Research from YouGov shows that fewer than one-quarter (23%) agree that they are fully represented by the people they see in advertising. Furthermore, although US marketers are increasing their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts, many are still struggling to assess the value of DE&I-related opportunities.



About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of more than 2,000 smartphone respondents via Nielsen’s Computer and Mobile Panel, weighted for age, gender, race, ethnicity income and Android and iOS users conducted May 2021.

