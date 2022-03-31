Half of Social Media Users Claim Increased Likelihood to Click on an Ad if in a Good Mood

It might pay for brands to be more positive online. So says a report from GWI [download page] produced in association with Imgur, which finds that heavy social media users in particular actively seek out positive content.

Two-thirds of the US social media users ages 16+ surveyed for the report said they actively seek out positive content, with that figure rising to 70% among Millennials and 74% among those use social media for at least 3 hours a day.

This may be a response to negative content, as half of all social media users surveyed agree that they get overwhelmed by negative content online, including 54% of Millennials.

Indeed, social media users prefer to read, view, or listen to content that is entertaining and funny than educational or news-related, per the report. Respondents are most likely to share content that is funny, and least likely to share educational or political content, according to the study’s findings.

Entertaining Brand Content Appeals

Likewise, social media users find appeal in entertaining content. Some 61% of respondents said that it’s important that content from brands online be entertaining, a slightly higher portion than said it’s important that ads online be educational or informational (57%) or that brand content online be inspiring (55%).

The preference for entertaining content from brands was expressed more by Millennials (67%), who favored such content over inspiring content (60%) or educational and informational ads (60%) more than others.

This type of content can have an impact when considering ad adjacency. Overall, half of the social media users surveyed said they’d be more likely to click on an ad if they’re in a good mood, and that figure was again slightly higher among Millennials (54%).

In support of these findings, recent research from Attest found that close to 6 in 10 (57%) US consumers find humorous brand messages most appealing at the moment. However, humorous ads appear to be on the decline, and have been found less common on Facebook and Instagram than on TV.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 2,026 US internet users ages 16+ who use social media for more than 30 minutes per day, including 538 Millennials.