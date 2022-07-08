Enterprise B2C Advertisers See Opportunities in Scaling Up Creative Capacity

Only 1 in 10 enterprise B2C marketers report that their creative and media teams are fully aligned, according to a report [download page] from Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company. With one-third of respondents saying that it takes 3 or more days to create all the versions of an ad that they need for a campaign, scaling up creative capacity emerges as a key opportunity to improve their return on advertising.

Asked to rank 6 different options based on which they believe to represent the biggest opportunities for improving their return on ad spend (ROAS), a leading 30% ranked scaling up creative capacity as their #1 opportunity. With the majority (77%) of enterprise marketers surveyed having to at least somewhat often build creative assets from scratch when personalizing campaigns to different audiences or regions, it’s no surprise that creative capacity is of key importance. Separate research has likewise found that a majority of marketers (59%), advertisers (52%) and brand creatives (53%) find it difficult to personalize content at scale, with time being their biggest impediment.

Enterprise marketers also see the value in boosting the overall level of creative acumen within their organizations. Though only 8% ranked this their top opportunity for improving ROAS, almost a third (31%) ranked it second. As such, 39% of respondents ranked this within their top-2 opportunities, behind creative capacity scale-up, but tied with channel selection (25% #1; 14% #2).

A Shifting Landscape

Enterprise advertisers will be looking to align their creative and strategic advertising goals in a world in which many remain reliant on third-party cookies despite their impending demise. To adapt to the removal of third-party cookies, the largest proportion of respondents say they will only rely on advertising channels with first-party data (55%), a result that is in keeping with other research showing a tendency to use first-party data more in coming years.

A majority of enterprise advertisers will also leverage data and intelligence to improve campaign performance (52%). Interestingly, fewer (25%) said they will invest more with first-party data platforms like Google, Meta and Amazon, although an earlier study found that the triopoly would likely be key beneficiaries of 3rd-party cookie deprecation.

Meanwhile, another shift in the market has been towards greater spend on digital media over TV, with digital ad spend set to double linear TV globally this year. In light of this trend, about one-third (32%) of enterprise advertisers surveyed are shifting investment in creative toward digital, almost double the share (17%) who are shifting investment to TV channels. As the authors note, “the demise of the cookie is not seen as a disincentive to pursue digital advertising over other forms.”

About the Data: The results are based on a survey conducted by WBR Insights among 100 marketing, brand strategy, media, and creative leaders from B2C brands with ad budgets greater than $50M. The respondents represent an even distribution of brand manufacturers and multi-brand retailers, and all the companies surveyed advertise products to consumers online.