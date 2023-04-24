Budgets for Creative Are Under Pressure. Where Will Investments be Prioritized?

Inflation has been resulting in decreasing marketing spend, according to CMOs in the US. It may be impacting creative investments the world over, per results from LIONS’ State of Creativity Study [download page]. Based on a survey of 2,400 marketers and creatives across 102 countries, the report indicates that rising inflation and cost of living represent the biggest external challenge faced by respondents.

These economic pressures are seen as bigger challenges than other external ones including media and audience fragmentation and understanding changing consumer habits. Meanwhile, the largest internal challenge faced by respondents is downward pressure on budgets.

That budget pressure likely owes to external forces. When asked to what extent the prospect of recession has impacted budgets for creative investment, a slight majority (53%) of brand leaders said that it had led to a decrease in investments, while a larger share (61%) of creative partners concurred.

So what to do with these tightening budgets? Respondents indicated that their top priority for creative investments this year will be in targeted promotions and activations (48%), suggesting a focus on short-term results. (Notably, a short-term focus has been cited as a key barrier to boosting the creativity of marketing output.) Slightly fewer are prioritizing brand-building and awareness (45%), bringing to mind recent research in which CMOs in the US said they spend more than is ideal on short-term performance versus long-term brand building.

The LIONS report authors recommend that marketers “synchronize your short and long-term marketing” and “inject more brand-building devices into short-term activations.”

Separately, brand-side respondents indicated that they will be increasing their spending on social media-related activities. Some 54% will hike their influencer marketing spend, and almost half will do the same for social/e-commerce (49%) and paid media on social (48%). Indeed, two-thirds (66%) of respondents overall intend to work with content creators and engage in community building (65%).

About twice as many brand leaders intend to increase (37%) than decrease (19%) their spending on events or sports sponsorships, while close to half (48%) won’t be spending on the metaverse. TV is the only medium in which more respondents expect to decrease (27%) than increase (15%) their spending.

Finally, brand respondents indicate that the most important attributes for creative success are developing a creative culture within the business and having a clear vision and strategy for how creativity can be harnessed by the company. Among creative partners, “playing to a beautiful constraint (big ideas that require less spend)” is the most important attribute for creative success, followed by a clear vision and strategy.

Although both groups agree on the importance of leadership to harness creativity, they believe it’s lacking. Only about half (49% share) of brand leaders consider their leadership as good or excellent in this area. And creative partners are even more restrained in their assessments: 40% called leadership good or excellent, rivaled by the 40% share who deem it poor or very poor.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a December 2022 survey of more than 2400 marketers, creatives, media owners, tech specialists and creative education bodies from 102 different countries.