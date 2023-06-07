Gen Z Expresses Preference for Entertaining Rather Than Explicitly Informative Ads

Consumers in the US have in the past said that they most want product information from ads as opposed to entertainment. But for Gen Zers, creativity, humor and entertainment in ads are preferred to explicitly informative ads, according to a report [download page] from NCSolutions, which suggests this may be due to their being accustomed to searching for product information online.

To arrive at these conclusions, NCSolution fielded a survey among 2,186 US adults (18+), half of whom consisted of Gen Z (born 1997-2012) and the remainder representing Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers.

In comparing attitudes to ads between Gen Zers and Baby Boomers, the results reveal that the younger generation prefers ads that are creative and entertaining to a greater extent than their older counterparts (52% vs. 42%), while also displaying a slightly greater preference for ads that are funny (43% vs. 39%).

By contrast, Baby Boomers tend to prefer ads that relate to their shopping interests. Some 52% said they like ads that are about a sale or promotion for a product they buy, making this more of a preference than entertaining or humorous ads. Fewer (36%) Gen Zers agreed, putting this behind creativity and entertainment for them.

There’s an interesting dichotomy when it comes to purpose-driven ads (which research has shown should perhaps be a greater part of advertisers’ arsenals). Gen Zers were about 3 times more likely than Baby Boomers to say that they like ads for which they are aligned with the social messaging (17% vs. 6%). However, Baby Boomers are more upset than Gen Zers when ads push a social message that isn’t aligned with theirs (44% and 35%, respectively).

As for cringy ads, for Gen Zers the most annoying experience is ads that interrupt their content (58%), with this less of a bother to Baby Boomers (38%). The analysts note that this could be due to the prevalence of ad-blocking software or the presence of ad-free premium subscriptions on streaming platforms. That Baby Boomers are less bothered by this could relate to their continued viewing of traditional TV, with its interruptive ad experiences.

In fact, when looking at where these generations are most receptive to ads, Gen Zers cite social media to an almost 4 times greater extent than Baby Boomers (72% and 19%, respectively), also being more receptive to ads on streaming TV (47% vs. 28%). By comparison, Baby Boomers are more receptive to ads on cable TV (45% vs. 28%) and broadcast TV (58% vs. 20%).

For more, download the report here.