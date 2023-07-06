Most Believe Ads Can Affect Perceptions of Gender Roles

Research has in the past found that while consumers believe gender roles have changed, they also feel that advertising has been slow to keep up. Indeed, slightly more than half (52%) of US adults agree to some extent that ads and commercials often keep men and women in traditional gender roles, with just 1 in 5 disagreeing, according to a report [pdf] from Ipsos.

At the same time, respondents feel that ads have the potential to shape perceptions: almost 6 in 10 (59%) either strongly (20%) or somewhat (39%) agree that ads and commercials can change how traditional gender roles are perceived, with only about 1 in 7 (14%) disagreeing.

It’s not only gender role perceptions that advertising can affect; inclusivity also means simply featuring more women in ads. In a recent study, Extreme Reach revealed that while males account for less than half of the population in 7 of 9 global regions tracked, they represent the majority of TV and video ad cast members and voices heard in 8 of those regions. Separate research has found at least half of women wanting brands to more accurately portray them in advertising.

Overall, almost two-thirds (65%) of the adults surveyed by Ipsos said they don’t identify with people they see in popular culture (movies, TV shows, etc.) and 2 in 3 (68%) feel that gender equality has not been reached in the US. With respect to gender roles, though, more believe that the world would be better (58%) than worse (42%) off if people followed traditional gender roles. However, this perspective may be changing, as it was more of an even split in attitudes among respondents under the age of 35.

Finally, while 81% want to see a world where people feel well-represented by media based on their gender, fewer (60%) feel that this is likely to happen.

For more, check out Ipsos’ report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 1,119 US adults (18+).