Brand Safety is Advertisers’ Responsibility, Consumers Say

Brand risk in display ad environments has worsened recently in the US, and that could have significant reputational hazards for brands, if research [download page] from Integral Ad Science (IAS) can be trusted. In surveying more than 1,000 US online consumers, IAS found that 55% share of respondents hold advertisers most responsible for the content that ads appear adjacent to online, rather than the webpage that shows the ad (32% share) or internet service providers (13% share).

Additionally, more than 6 in 10 either strongly agree (23%) or agree (38%) with the statement: “I believe an advertiser approves of the content their ads appear next to.”

Separate research has found most consumers believing that companies take brand safety into account when making advertising decisions, and that brand safety is indeed a top concern among digital advertisers.

At a time when contextual advertising is enjoying somewhat of a resurgence, the IAS survey indicates that brands can benefit from having their ads placed next to content promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I): some 56% of respondents said they’d be likely to engage with an ad that appears alongside content promoting DE&I. Meanwhile, an ad appearing next to content opposing DE&I efforts would cause 36% of consumers to feel less favorable towards the advertising brand.

With regards to DE&I efforts, there is some skepticism on the part of consumers, 55% of whom agree that brands only use diversity in advertising to increase profits. Nonetheless, a majority (62%) believe that brands should be engaged in the social conversation around these issues, and two-thirds (67%) believe that brands have a responsibility to reflect modern culture.

Actions that consumers would like to see brands take to promote DE&I efforts include providing consistent level of customer service for all groups of customers, developing accessible products with all customers in mind (something that is a complaint among older Americans), and featuring diverse representation of individuals in ads.

As regards diversity in ads, recent research indicates that most adults believe that ads can shape perceptions of gender roles, even as a majority also feel that ads tend to reinforce existing gender roles. In this latest study, gender identity is one of the leading factors that consumers believe that brands should consider to be diverse or inclusive in their ad campaigns. However, the top factors that consumers believe brands should take into account are race/ethnicity and age, with body type/physical appearance just ahead of gender identity, and sexual orientation rounding out the top 5.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 1,003 US online consumers.