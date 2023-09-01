What Do Ad Loads Look Like in Podcasts?

Podcast ad loads are higher in some genres than others, with those in the True Crime genre almost twice as high on average as those in the Science genre, according to an analysis [download page] from Magellan AI. While average ad loads increased quarter-over-quarter during Q2, they remained relatively consistent from the year-earlier period.

For the second quarter, ad time on average was 5.97% of a podcast episode in the US, up from 5.55% in Q1 but essentially flat from Q2 2022 (6.00%).

To put that in context, a 2015 analysis placed internet radio ad loads at roughly 4% (at about 2-and-a-half minutes per hour), while a 2018 analysis of primetime national TV ad loads tabbed them at between roughly 21% and 30%, depending on the channel (ranging from 12:44 to 17:48 per hour).

As mentioned above, the True Crime genre had the highest ad loads, with 8.38% of the average episode devoted to ads. It was one of 3 genres above the 6% mark, joined by Society & Culture (7.52%) and Kids & Family (6.4%).

On the other end of the spectrum, Science (4.6%) and TV & Film (4.9%) podcasts were the only to average under 5% ad load.

There are more considerations than just genre, though: ad loads tended to decrease alongside longer podcast episodes. For example, while the average ad load for podcasts less than 15 minutes in length was a hefty 19%, that fell all the way to 5% among those longer than 60 minutes.

Combining genres and lengths results in some ad load extremes. Magellan AI notes that on Comedy podcasts shorter than 15 minutes, the average ad load was more than a third of the podcast’s total length, at 35.3%. By contrast, on Sports shows longer than 60 minutes, the average ad load in Q2 was just 3.6%.

Ad loads were highest on the top 500 shows, averaging 7.5%, compared to 6% for the top 501-3,000 and 5.7% for all after. This continues a several quarter-long trend for the most popular shows to have the highest ad loads.

The most common ad length was 30 seconds, while mid-episode was the most frequent position (55% share).

Meanwhile, the report also offers some interesting data with respect to shows simulcast on YouTube versus other podcasts. These are notable due to the trend towards video podcasts, which listeners (viewers?) now say they prefer to audio-only podcasts.

The analysis shows that ad loads are slightly higher on simulcasts (5.9%) than on podcasts (5.7%). Bigger differences are found in the types of advertisers and ads. For example, 58% of ads on simulcasts were host-read (which traditionally have been strong performers), compared to 46% on other podcasts. Additionally, 38% of advertisers in simulcasts were direct response brands, versus 28% in other podcasts, and the average renewal rate among direct response brands was also higher for simulcasts (44%) than for podcasts (34%).

In other highlights from the report covering Q2:

BetterHelp was the top advertiser for the quarter with an estimated spend of $29.6 million, followed by Amazon ($16.9 million) and HelloFresh ($12.7 million).

Business Services and Software was the industry with the most advertising brands on the podcasts analyzed, followed by Food and Financial Services.

Sports was the genre with the most new brands advertising in Q2, while 1 out of every 10 new brands advertised on News podcasts.

About $4 out of every $10 in podcast ad spend for the quarter was allocated to the top 500 shows. (The podcast ad market is considerably less concentrated than the much larger internet advertising market.)

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an analysis of 136,500 episodes of popular podcasts in the US.