Viewers Becoming Familiar with Shoppable TV Ads

Some TV viewers – and particularly those with teens in the household – are recalling seeing shoppable ads on TV, according to a VAB study that relies in part on custom research fielded by Hub Entertainment Research. Some 27% of TV and streaming viewers ages 16 and older recall seeing ads with a scannable QR code while watching TV, with that figure rising to 31% among respondents with kids ages 13-17 in the household.

Separate research has also identified a rise in the appeal of interactive ads, with a significant year-over-year hike in the share of respondents reporting having used their phone to scan a QR code in a TV show or ad.

Beyond QR codes, roughly 1 in 4 (26% of) respondents to the survey who have teens in the household recall seeing promotions with an “add to watch list” button.

Among other interactive ad formats analyzed, 1 in 8 (12% of) viewers ages 16 and older recall seeing explorable ads that let the viewer browse different video clips, product types, or information screens, and an equal share recall seeing “click to buy” ads (via methods like Roku Pay). In each case, both viewers ages 16-34 and viewers with teens in the household were more likely than average to recall seeing such ads.

(It’s not just shoppable ads that are popping up on screens. With respect to connected TV, more than one-quarter of advertisers say that ad selectors – which are of appeal to CTV viewers – are part of their strategy.)

Meanwhile, the interactive ad type that viewers are most likely to engage with is one in which they click to receive information to their email/device. Though this is the type with the lowest recall (just 1 in 10 viewers), two-thirds said they interacted with this type of ad after seeing it.

Majorities also report having interacted with explorable ads (62%), “click to buy” ads (58%), pause ads (51%), and promos with an “add to watch list” button (51%) after seeing them.

Though fewer (36%) of viewers say they interacted with QR codes after seeing them in an ad, that figure rose to 51% among viewers ages 16-34.

About the Data: The Hub report from which the custom data was derived was based on a survey of 1,602 TV consumers ages 16-74 who watch at least one hour of TV per week and have broadband access.