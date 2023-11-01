Advertisers Estimate Wrong Ad Creative Served to Wrong Consumers About 25% of the Time

Only 15% of US advertisers are very confident in their ability to see all creative running across all channels, and even fewer (13%) are very confident in their ability to tie creative performance back to campaign ROI, according to a survey [download page] commissioned by Claravine and conducted by Advertiser Perceptions.

In total, the advertisers surveyed – all of whom spend at least $50 million on digital advertising each year – estimate that the wrong creative is served to the wrong consumer about one-quarter (25%) of the time. That includes a majority (56%) who believe the wrong ad creative is served at least 20% of the time, and about one-sixth (17%) who estimate that it’s served to the wrong consumer at least 40% of the time.

Advertisers believe that their ROI would increase by an average of 29% if they were able to serve ad creative to the right consumer every time.

There are various risks associated with poor visibility into ad creative, per the study, aside from just wasted impressions. About 3 in 10 believe that it puts them at high risk of organizational inefficiency with measuring campaigns, while about one-quarter (24%) see it resulting in a high risk of organizational inefficiency with running campaigns.

Brand safety is also at stake. More than one-quarter (27%) cite a high risk of brand safety concerns due to poor visibility into ad creative, with a further half (51%) indicating that this a medium risk.

Consumers themselves believe that advertisers take brand safety issues into account when making advertising decisions, and that brand safety is advertisers’ responsibility. As such, for some Americans, where a brand’s ad shows up can have an impact on their purchase decision.

Advertisers surveyed for this latest report recognize the impact of brand safety issues, with almost 1 in 5 (18% share) feeling that ads running next to unsafe content can result in significant cost impacts to their business and revenue.

Despite this, poor visibility and reporting means that advertisers are often sluggish with respect to correcting problems: more than half said that it takes up to a day to identify that ads have run next to unsuitable content. The blame is placed to some extent on their media partners, as three-quarters indicate that limited reporting or data provided to them via media partners at the ad creative level is a top challenge.

The report posits the implementation of a data standards practice as the solution to these ills. The main stakeholders currently or expect to be involved in such practices are analytics, data science, or BI teams (82%), marketing ops teams (78%), and media/ad ops teams (69%). The technologies that are most commonly involved are demand side platforms (71%), customer relationship management systems (71%), digital asset management systems (64%) and customer data platforms (60%).

In other highlights from the survey:

95% of advertisers said there’s some level of risk associated with not having access to and alignment with data sets.

95% likewise believe there’s a cost to their business associated with not having access to the data or specific reports needed to calculate campaign performance.

Most commonly, advertisers say it can take 2-3 days (58% share) to fix reporting errors.

Advertisers estimate that ROI would increase by 30% if they were able to fully attribute campaign performance back to specific ad creative.

Only 21% share are very confident in their organization’s ability to properly tag and keep track of all assets created by generative artificial intelligence (AI), though another 51% share are somewhat confident.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September survey of 140 US advertisers (70% share) and agencies (30% share). Respondents were required to be spending at least $50 million annually on digital advertising and to be involved in decision-making for digital advertising.