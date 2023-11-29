5 Points About US Podcast Advertising in 2023

US podcast advertising revenues are expected to more than double between 2022 and 2025. As this market matures, it’s undergoing shifts and “adopting practices prevalent in other digital channels,” according to a report [download page] from the IAB.

Here are some takeaways from the report.

1. Revenues Shift from Direct Response to Brand Building

Brand building continues to be the top campaign type for revenues, with growth in this area accelerating from last year. Specifically, 61% of ad revenues this year are forecast to be for brand awareness ads (42%), branded content (12%) or brand mentions (7%), up from 53% last year and 46% in 2021.

In particular, there’s been growth in the share of revenues for branded content and brand mentions, which now together account for a forecast 19% share of spending this year, up from 11% last year and 3% in 2021.

Just 39% of revenues will be for direct response ads this year, down from 46% in 2022 and 52% in 2021.

2. Ad Delivery Mechanisms Continue Transition

Last year’s report detailed a “dramatic” shift in ad delivery mechanisms, which has since continued. Whereas in 2019 ad revenue share was almost evenly split between dynamically inserted ads (DIAs – 48%) and edited-in/baked-in ads (52%), last year DIAs accounted for a whopping 92% of ad revenues, up from 84% in 2021.

3. Podcast Ad Targeting Becomes More Sophisticated

All of the publishers surveyed for the report said that their clients use geo-targeting for ad purchases this year, up from 86% last year. The bigger changes are for the use of demo (age/gender) targeting, reported by 85% this year versus 53% last year, and audience data overlay, as noted by 77% this year, roughly double the share from last year (38%).

Per the report’s authors, the “increased use of audience and demo data reflects buyer movement towards more sophisticated targeting prevalent in other digital media channels.”

Publishers also this year are increasingly likely to report their clients’ use of various solutions to evaluate ad spend, including ad delivery impression counting (100%, up from 89%), sales/purchase lift (85%, up from 67%), and audience surveys (77%, up from 67%).

4. Longer Ads Become More Prevalent

Ads of 16-30 seconds in length had grown to become the majority (55%) in 2021, but in 2022 took a step back, as did shorter ads.

Specifically, 16-30-second ads constituted half (50%) of inventory sold last year, down from 55% in 2021, while those of up to 15 seconds in length fell from 16% share of inventory sold in 2021 to just 6% share last year.

Picking up the slack were ads of 31-60 seconds in length (35%, up from 27%) and of 61-90 seconds (8%, up from 2%).

As such, last year’s podcast ad length distribution more closely resembled that of 2020 than of 2021.

What hasn’t changed as much is the distribution of placement: this year 66% of ads are forecast to be mid-roll, up from 63%, while 31% will be pre-roll, equal with last year.

Likewise, CPMs have not changed as the dominant pricing model, accounting for 94% of revenues last year, unchanged from 2021.

5. Video-Enabled Formats Appear to Be an Opportunity

In reviewing opportunity areas, the IAB report highlights that 95% of ad revenues last year were for audio formats, which was actually up from 93% in 2021 and 91% in 2020. Video-enabled formats accounted for just 5% of revenues last year.

This is despite research indicating the increasing popularity of video podcasts, particularly among younger consumers. As such, the report’s authors indicate that “there is a large opportunity to engage users across environments and expand podcast monetization.”

For more, download the report here.