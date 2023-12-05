What Do Agencies See as the Benefits of Dynamic Creative?

Almost half (45%) of agencies say that dynamic creative optimization (DCO) is very significant to successful campaigns, and a further 54% perceive DCO to be somewhat significant to successful campaigns, according to a survey [download page] from Digiday in partnership with Clinch.

This enthusiasm around DCO owes to opportunities it affords that non-DCO campaigns do not. The most commonly-cited of these opportunities are real-time adaptability (80%) and personalization at scale (76%), but majorities also point to improved relevance (60%), A/B testing and iteration (58%) and enhanced engagement (51%).

Despite the prevalence of real-time adaptability and personalization at scale in the results, fully 82% are approaching building dynamic creatives for different campaigns through the use of manual creation of unique ads. Of note, 1 in 5 (20%) are integrating AI-powered tools, a figure that might be expected to increase in the years to come.

The report indicates that there are two main data sources being used to support dynamic elements of creatives: user demographics (by 81%) and behavioral data (79%). However, these aren’t the only ones being used: a majority leverage location-based information (57%), while close to half use real-time contextual data (46%) and about one-third use purchase history (32%).

There’s some room for improvement in collaboration to shape dynamic creative campaigns: only 1 in 8 (12%) respondents say that there’s a high degree of collaboration and integration between people working on creative, data analytics and ad serving. Instead, most (55%) say that there’s some degree of collaboration and integration, while one-third admit that there’s limited (30%), minimal (2%) or no (1%) collaboration between these people.

Previous research has found that marketing teams that unite data and creativity are far more likely than those who don’t integrate creativity and data analysis to have adopted dynamic creative optimization.

For more, download the Digiday report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 123 agencies.