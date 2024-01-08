Where is Ad Avoidance Most Prevalent?

Roughly half of American adults say they take actions to avoid ads either always or most of the time across a range of media, according to a recent Nielsen report [pdf]. This behavior appears to be most widespread for free with-ads video services such as YouTube, for which close to two-thirds (64%) of respondents say they always (32%) or mostly (32%) take action to avoid ads.

While viewers may be choosing to avoid ads on these services, research indicates that they prefer having ads to needing to pay for content, and that free viewing also offsets any issues with lack of original content. Nonetheless, when ads can’t be skipped, almost half (46%) said they dislike it since it interrupts the content they enjoy.

Interestingly, ad avoidance seems to be a little more prevalent on free with-ads video services than on pay-TV: roughly half of respondents said they intentionally take action to avoid ads on paid TV (traditional cable or satellite) either always (20%) or most of the time (29%).

Other media for which around half engage in ad avoidance to that degree include paid with-ads video streaming services such as Hulu, with-ads audio streaming services, and podcasts.

The medium with the least amount of ad avoidance is local radio (e.g., through radio or streaming service): only 37% of respondents say they always (15%) or mostly (22%) avoid local radio ads.

Ad avoidance is conceivably more of an issue in media where consumers perceive ad loads to be too high. That’s particularly the case for pay-TV, in which 39% of respondents said there are far too many ads, and an additional 34% said there are somewhat too many ads.

Free local news/local TV stations (through TV antenna or tuner) also sport high ad loads, per the adults surveyed, as 71% indicate they have far too many (36%) or somewhat too many (35%) ads.

On the other end of the spectrum, podcasts represent somewhat of an outlier, at least relative to the other media examined. Only 36% of respondents said they have too many ads, including just 11% feeling that they have far too many ads. Previous research indicates that ads averaged around 6% of a podcast episode in the US last year, while a 2018 analysis of primetime national TV ad loads tabbed them at between roughly 21% and 30%, depending on the channel.

Finally, the report indicates that adults are most uncomfortable with personalized ads from brands being served to them on traditional TV, and most comfortable with personalization in direct texts.

In other highlights from the survey:

More than 4 in 10 (42%) of respondents say they’re at least somewhat or very likely to unsubscribe from a podcast channel due to the number of ads.

About 4 in 10 (39%) will avoid watching live broadcasts due to ads.

Some 63% will tolerate 1-15% of ads per hour of free content/services.

About the Data: The results are based on an April 2023 survey of 3,000 US adults (18+).