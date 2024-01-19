Digital Media Experts Foresee Serious Challenges with Social Media This Year

Social media is the media type most likely to face serious challenges this year, according to digital media experts surveyed [download page] by Integral Ad Science. This may be related to the risks inherent in these platforms, particularly in an election year, as social media is the environment considered most vulnerable to brand risk and ad fraud by a wide margin.

Indeed, when respondents were asked to identify up to three media types that would be most vulnerable to brand risk in the next year, fully 52% cited social media, more than double the proportion of the next-most vulnerable type, mobile (25%). This aligns with a previous study that found advertisers pointing to paid social as the channel with the highest brand risk.

A similar pattern emerges when considering ad fraud, with 60% of respondents identifying social media as one of their top 3 environments most vulnerable, about double the next channel on the list, digital display (29%), for which fraud is not perceived by marketers to be a leading challenge. Mobile (22%) is slightly further back, and previous research from Integral Ad Science suggests that ad fraud has stabilized at historically low levels on mobile.

This election year is likely to drive up these concerns: about 6 in 10 (59% of) digital media experts surveyed say the upcoming presidential election will create additional advertising challenges surrounding misinformation and fake news. Social media has previously been perceived to be the ad format most vulnerable to misinformation, and almost half of adults in the US know someone who has been influenced by misinformation on social media.

Yet, while there are challenges associated with social media, the survey respondents also see some opportunities. Two-thirds cite social media as a top-3 priority for them this year, far ahead of digital video, including CTV (37%) and digital display (29%). Additionally, social media is considered to have the most potential for innovation and opportunity (50% placing in their top 3), ahead of digital video, including CTV (41%) and mobile (35%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September 2023 survey of 262 US digital media experts who use programmatic advertising, working at ad tech, brands, agencies, and publishers.