Log In

Podcast Spending Expected to Rise as Marketers See It as Under-Advertised

January 18, 2024

This article is included in these additional categories:

Advertising Trends | Creative & Formats | Cross-Media & Traditional | Industries | Media & Entertainment | Radio | Spending & Spenders

About half (49%) of marketing and advertising professionals across 5 countries expect advertising spending on podcasts to increase over the next 5 years, about 10 times the share (5%) who expect a decrease, according to a report from Acast. That sentiment is largely shared in the US, where half (50%) expect a rise against 4% who expect a cutback in podcast ad spending.

In fact, US podcast advertising revenues are expected to more than double between 2022 and 2025, according to a previous study.

One area working in favor of podcasts is that respondents see this medium as a relatively under-advertised medium. When asked to consider the amount and length of ads on different types of media, just 1 in 6 (16%) said that there is “too much advertising” in podcasts. That was the second-lowest figure, ahead of only outdoor (13%). By comparison, more than one-third (35%) said they feel there’s too much advertising on TV.

Research indicates that in the US, ads account for about 6% of a podcast episode length, while a 2018 analysis of primetime national TV ad loads tabbed them at between roughly 21% and 30%, depending on the channel.

Another perception feeding the growth of podcast advertising is its efficacy. When judged against streaming music and radio, US respondents placed podcasts joint #1 (with streaming music) for accurate targeting and #1 for unduplicated reach, reaching mentally engaged consumers, and reaching affluent audiences. (MarketingCharts’ latest Media Audience Demographics study [purchase page] supports that perception, with podcasts found to attract the most affluent audience of all the media measured.)

The only area in which podcasts did not lead in respondents’ eyes – both in the US and globally – was brand safety, where radio was tops.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September and October 2023 survey of 500 marketing and advertising professionals, 100 from each of the following markets: USA; Canada; UK; Australia; and Singapore.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This