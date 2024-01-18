Podcast Spending Expected to Rise as Marketers See It as Under-Advertised

About half (49%) of marketing and advertising professionals across 5 countries expect advertising spending on podcasts to increase over the next 5 years, about 10 times the share (5%) who expect a decrease, according to a report from Acast. That sentiment is largely shared in the US, where half (50%) expect a rise against 4% who expect a cutback in podcast ad spending.

In fact, US podcast advertising revenues are expected to more than double between 2022 and 2025, according to a previous study.

One area working in favor of podcasts is that respondents see this medium as a relatively under-advertised medium. When asked to consider the amount and length of ads on different types of media, just 1 in 6 (16%) said that there is “too much advertising” in podcasts. That was the second-lowest figure, ahead of only outdoor (13%). By comparison, more than one-third (35%) said they feel there’s too much advertising on TV.

Research indicates that in the US, ads account for about 6% of a podcast episode length, while a 2018 analysis of primetime national TV ad loads tabbed them at between roughly 21% and 30%, depending on the channel.

Another perception feeding the growth of podcast advertising is its efficacy. When judged against streaming music and radio, US respondents placed podcasts joint #1 (with streaming music) for accurate targeting and #1 for unduplicated reach, reaching mentally engaged consumers, and reaching affluent audiences. (MarketingCharts’ latest Media Audience Demographics study [purchase page] supports that perception, with podcasts found to attract the most affluent audience of all the media measured.)

The only area in which podcasts did not lead in respondents’ eyes – both in the US and globally – was brand safety, where radio was tops.

About the Data: The results are based on a September and October 2023 survey of 500 marketing and advertising professionals, 100 from each of the following markets: USA; Canada; UK; Australia; and Singapore.