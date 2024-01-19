High Costs Proving A Key RMN Challenge

Retail media network (RMN) investments are growing, with RMNs predicted to capture more than 1 in every 8 advertising dollars last year. RMN ad spend is expected to soon surpass linear TV ad spend in the US, which appears to be ahead of the UK and EU in terms of RMN adoption, according to a recent study [download page] from DoubleVerify.

In its survey of 401 advertisers and marketers across the US, UK, France, and Germany, DoubleVerify found that the share of respondents using RMNs is higher in the US (87%) than in the other markets (63%), with the average share of ad spend going to RMNs also higher in the US (30%) than in the other countries (23%). Additionally, US respondents were more likely than the others to say that RMNs perform better than alternatives (73% and 51%, respectively), and to plan to increase their RMN spend (83% and 62%, respectively). A separate survey of commerce media decision-makers in the US and UK found most saying that ROI has exceeded expectations.

But while RMNs have enjoyed fast growth, there are challenges that are holding back further expansion. When asked the greatest challenges they face when using RMNs, respondents pointed equally to a group of challenges: limited activation options; limitations of on-site ad space; high costs; and lack of quality verification by 3rd parties.

These obstacles have also appeared in other research into RMNs. In a separate survey, marketers have complained of limited inventory, while in another study, RMNs’ high costs were cited as a leading challenge.

In this latest study, about half (48%) of respondents said they felt that RMN CPMs were more expensive than other channels, with this sentiment felt considerably more acutely by agencies (58%) than brands (43%).

The value proposition provided by RMNs also has different perceptions. Among those using RMNs, 61% think they perform better in terms of ROAS than other channels. Among those not using RMNs, though, just 19% feel the same way.

Finally, attitudes towards ad quality – remembering that lack of 3rd-party quality verification was cited as a leading challenge – differ by country. Respondents in the US are the most likely to agree that there is a need for third-party verification on retail networks (78%) and also the most apt to agree that ensuring ad quality within retail media networks is important (89%).

For more, download the study here.