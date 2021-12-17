Select Page

What Are Advertisers’ Top Programmatic Priorities in the Coming Year?

December 17, 2021 What Are Advertisers’ Top Programmatic Priorities in the Coming Year?
IntegralAdScience Programmatic Ad Priorities Next Year Dec2021

Ad revenue generated from programmatic has continued to rise. With this growth, brands and agencies are setting priorities for programmatic advertising for their companies in the near future. Per a report [download page] from Integral Ad Science (IAS), some of those top priorities include increased viewability and increased customer engagement. 

Some 4 in 10 US brand and agency digital media experts who buy digital ads programmatically say one of their top programmatic advertising priorities (top-3 choices) in the next 12 months is to increase viewability. Also high on the list of programmatic advertising priorities are increasing customer engagement (37%) and enhancing transparency in the supply chain (32%).

More than one-third (36%) are also making maximizing supply path efficiency and efficacy a leading programmatic advertising priority for the next 12 months. About half of respondents cite increased campaign effectiveness (50%) and improved campaign ROI (48%) as primary benefits of implementing a supply path optimization strategy. However, a sizable share are concerned that implementing such a strategy might have a negative impact on audience targeting capabilities or present challenges for reach and scale.

In implementing or planning to implement supply path optimization, a large portion (57%) of respondents are partnering with an external consultant to audit the supply chain, while others are using supply path verification and monitoring technology from third-party vendors (48%).

When it comes to programmatic advertising, maximizing audience reach and scale, and increasing campaign effectiveness and time efficiency are stated benefits, although agency respondents are more likely than brands to say as such.

Most are using programmatic technology to purchase social video (71%), mobile web video (61%) and mobile app video (60%). Other data from IAS shows that in the first half of 2021, brand risk, in general, decreased across all video formats compared to the same period in 2020. Nevertheless, increased brand risk and increased ad fraud are two of the primary challenges respondents are concerned about with programmatic advertising. 

Lastly, a plurality of respondents are putting the responsibility for programmatic advertising activities in the hands of advertisers and brands as opposed to independent trading desks or demand side platforms. Indeed, close to half say that advertisers/brands are most responsible for designing and overseeing programmatic strategy (48%), owning and managing partnerships with tech providers (46%) and monitoring media quality in live campaigns (46%).

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June survey of 200 US brand and agency digital media experts who buy digital ads programmatically.

Related

Explainer Videos Prove Popular with Content Marketers Growth in CTV Budgets Commonly Coming at Expense of Linear TV US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 Looking Ahead, Here Are Marketers’ Top MarTech Priorities Social Media Accounts for 3 in Every $10 Spent on Internet Ads Advertising and Brand-Building Are Low on CEOs’ Long-Term Digital Investment Priorities E-Commerce Brands Say Mobile Ads Drive the Most ROI Linear TV Not Getting the Budget Hikes, but Still Considered Most Valuable Video Option Troubles Measuring Impact Hinder B2B Video Efforts What Do Digital Media Pros See As Their Top Challenges This Year?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This