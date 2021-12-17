What Are Advertisers’ Top Programmatic Priorities in the Coming Year?

Ad revenue generated from programmatic has continued to rise. With this growth, brands and agencies are setting priorities for programmatic advertising for their companies in the near future. Per a report [download page] from Integral Ad Science (IAS), some of those top priorities include increased viewability and increased customer engagement.



Some 4 in 10 US brand and agency digital media experts who buy digital ads programmatically say one of their top programmatic advertising priorities (top-3 choices) in the next 12 months is to increase viewability. Also high on the list of programmatic advertising priorities are increasing customer engagement (37%) and enhancing transparency in the supply chain (32%).



More than one-third (36%) are also making maximizing supply path efficiency and efficacy a leading programmatic advertising priority for the next 12 months. About half of respondents cite increased campaign effectiveness (50%) and improved campaign ROI (48%) as primary benefits of implementing a supply path optimization strategy. However, a sizable share are concerned that implementing such a strategy might have a negative impact on audience targeting capabilities or present challenges for reach and scale.



In implementing or planning to implement supply path optimization, a large portion (57%) of respondents are partnering with an external consultant to audit the supply chain, while others are using supply path verification and monitoring technology from third-party vendors (48%).



When it comes to programmatic advertising, maximizing audience reach and scale, and increasing campaign effectiveness and time efficiency are stated benefits, although agency respondents are more likely than brands to say as such.



Most are using programmatic technology to purchase social video (71%), mobile web video (61%) and mobile app video (60%). Other data from IAS shows that in the first half of 2021, brand risk, in general, decreased across all video formats compared to the same period in 2020. Nevertheless, increased brand risk and increased ad fraud are two of the primary challenges respondents are concerned about with programmatic advertising.



Lastly, a plurality of respondents are putting the responsibility for programmatic advertising activities in the hands of advertisers and brands as opposed to independent trading desks or demand side platforms. Indeed, close to half say that advertisers/brands are most responsible for designing and overseeing programmatic strategy (48%), owning and managing partnerships with tech providers (46%) and monitoring media quality in live campaigns (46%).



The full report can be downloaded here.



About the Data: Findings are based on a June survey of 200 US brand and agency digital media experts who buy digital ads programmatically.