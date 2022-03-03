Privacy Changes Impacting Programmatic Strategies; Decision-Makers Show Various Responses

The share of total media spend allotted to programmatic is expected to rise in the next 12 months. A global survey by Google and Forrester Consulting of top-level strategic advertising technology investment decision-makers shows that about 3 in 10 currently dedicate at least 26% of their media spend to programmatic, with close to twice that share expecting programmatic to account for at least that portion of their media spend 12 months from now.

Along with the apparent increase in programmatic’s share of media spend in the coming year, respondents foresee some important challenges. These include connecting DSPs with other marketing tools, verifying the quality of buys, getting enough addressable reach, and differentiating or customizing ads and strategy. They are also concerned about reaching the right audience and reconciling data across multiple platforms using different identity approaches.

These last two challenges will not be made easier with the expected changes in third-party data and identifiers. In fact, respondents expect these changes to have an impact on several areas of their organization’s programmatic strategy, such as testing and experimentations (30%; top 3 responses), brand suitability controls (29%), audience development (28%) and ad personalization (27%).

Despite these obstacles and the potential impact that changes to third-party data are expected to bring, organizations still have set priorities for their programmatic advertising, with a survey of US brands showing that increasing viewability and increasing consumer engagement are just two of these top priorities. And, in order to navigate the programmatic future, respondents to this global survey say they are increasing investment in environments such as CTV in which third-party identifiers are still available, as well as increasing their investment in machine learning technology to help fill the data gaps.

Furthermore, the changing DSP landscape means more than 8 in 10 (84% of) respondents are hiring for new skill sets including data science skills to leverage machine learning technologies, and research skills to keep up with ever-changing consumer trends.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an August 2021 survey of 1,065 global director and above strategic ad technology investment decision-makers.