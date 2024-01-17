Programmatic Advertisers in the US Look to Prioritize Performance

Programmatic advertisers in the US count audience delivery as their top goal, ahead of brand lift and sales lift, whereas those in Canada put sales lift first, followed by brand lift and viewability rate, according to a report [download page] from AdTheorent and Advertiser Perceptions.

The study reveals that around half of advertisers in both countries include programmatic across all campaign types (upper, mid, and lower funnel). Among those associating programmatic with a specific stage of the funnel, mid-funnel leads slightly over top of the funnel. Advertisers in the US are more likely than those in Canada to include programmatic in their lower funnel initiatives.

Notably, advertisers in both the US and Canada will be prioritizing full-funnel approaches to programmatic advertising in the coming months. This ranks as the third-leading priority for those in the US, while being the joint-leading priority for respondents in Canada.

Among brand and agency advertisers in the US, performance (68%) ranks as the top programmatic advertising priority, followed by audience quality (59%). Audience quality is the joint-leading priority in Canada, while performance ranks third.

Also within the top 5 priorities in both countries is privacy-forward targeting. The main step that advertisers are taking to adapt programmatic strategy to ongoing industry privacy restrictions is developing or partnering with providers not dependent on personal data for targeting.

Previous research has found advertisers increasing investment in environments such as CTV in which third-party identifiers are still available, as well as increasing their investment in machine learning technology to help fill data gaps. CTV strategies also are in the top 5 priorities for advertisers responding to this latest survey, who perceive the main benefit of buying CTV inventory programmatically to be the ability to reach target audiences. Circling back to full-funnel priorities, and the majority of advertisers in both the US and Canada are at least somewhat interested in leveraging CTV for full-funnel approaches as opposed to focusing on the channel for upper-funnel campaigns only.

In other highlights from the study:

Some 54% of US brand and agency advertisers will be increasing their investment in programmatic ads, versus 7% who will be cutting back. Canadian advertisers are more buoyant in their outlook, with 72% increasing versus 5% decreasing their investments.

Fully 93% of Canadian advertisers and 87% of US advertisers are very or somewhat interested in using machine learning based audiences not reliant on IDs or PII in order to identify audiences.

Currently, the most commonly used artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) technology in programmatic advertising by US respondents is contextual targeting (53%), while in Canada the most commonly used in custom ad creation (54%).

Half of US advertisers and about 7 in 10 (69% of) Canadian advertisers plan to increase their investment in AI/ML technologies.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 250 US digital advertisers and 100 Canadian digital advertisers. These advertisers “spend a minimum of $250K annually in the US and $340K CAD in Canada on digital advertising and represent programmatic decision makers across agencies, brands, product and service categories.”