Contextual Data Rising in Importance for Targeting

More than 6 in 10 (62% of) advertisers expect to increase their use of contextual data this year, according to a Comscore report [download page] that surveyed almost 200 advertising decision-makers at brands, agencies and publishers who oversee programmatic advertising at their company.

This is up from 54% of respondents who last year expected to increase their use of contextual data.

Along with this rise in importance comes a budgetary focus on contextual data. When looking at 5 data types for targeting and their expected budget allocation, advertisers projected that they’ll dedicate the largest share (28% share) to contextual data, with this figure consisting of 16% share allocated towards standard contextual keywords and IAB categories and another 12% to behavioral contextual segments such as predictive audiences.

Right behind contextual data in the budget sweepstakes is first-party data for retargeting or modeled audiences, expected to garner 27% of targeting data budgets this year.

While advertisers are preparing for the demise of the 3rd-party cookie (with one key aspect of that being a reliance on contextual advertising), the Comscore report shows that they haven’t yet abandoned cookies. One in 5 targeting data dollars is expected to be spent on traditional ID or cookie-based demographic targeting, and a further 17% share of targeting data budgets are planned to be dedicated to third-party ID-based audiences.

Even so, 7 in 10 feel prepared for a cookieless advertising world, and two-thirds (66%) expect to that they will primarily be using cookie-free targeting tactics by the end of this year. This is up from fewer than half (47%) who projected being primarily cookie-free by the end of last year.

In order to combat signal loss, first-party data (45%) and contextual targeting, including behavioral-based predictive modeling (42%) will be the main data strategies relied upon by advertisers, with fewer leaning primarily on alternative identifiers (14%).

Recent research indicates that the most commonly used artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) technology in programmatic advertising by US digital advertisers is contextual targeting. In this latest report, almost half (47%) of respondents consider it important that data partners use AI, and three-quarters (76%) believe that AI will change how programmatic platforms operate.

For more, download the report here.