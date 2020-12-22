Select Page

Not All Traditional Media Expected to Bounce Back Next Year

December 22, 2020 Not All Traditional Media Expected to Bounce Back Next Year

WARC Global Ad Spending 2021 v 2020 Dec2020Cinema, out-of-home (OOH) and print are just some of the ad types whose investment has been hit hard this year, according to WARC’s latest report [download page] on global ad trends for 2020/21.

By all accounts, cinema has taken a hard hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to WARC’s new data, cinema’s 46.5% year-over-year decrease in advertising investment in 2020 is matched by a forecast rebound of some 41.2% in 2021.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is another ad type expected to rebound in 2021, with an expected y-o-y increase of 20.2% after falling by 27.3% in 2020.

However, other traditional media that were impacted by the pandemic are not expected to fare so well. Newspaper ad investment, whose decrease this year (-25.5%) was only slightly less than that of OOH, is not set to see any increase next year, though spending is predicted to be relatively stable (-0.4%). Magazines face a similar prediction of a -0.7% change in 2021 after decreasing by 25.4% this year.

Following the trend from this year (and indeed many prior), online ad investments such as social media (2020: +9.3%; 2021: +12.2%) and online video (2020: +7.9%; 2021: +12.8%) are set to remain more positive.

When it comes to product categories, all are expected to recover to varying degrees in 2021. Transport and Tourism, which took an unsurprising hit this year (-33.8%) is expected to increase by 19.5% in 2021, while categories such as Business & Industrial, Telecoms & Utilities and Media & Publishing are projected to exceed their 2019 spending.

North American ad investment looks likely to recover from a 4.3% cut this year to a 3.8% hike in 2021, with the US seeing similar recovery (+3.8% in 2021 vs. -4.1% in 2020).

Further figures are available in the full report here.

Related

Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2020, and Other Year-in-Review Lists Almost Half of Retailers Claim They’ll Hike Their Social Ad Spend in 2021 Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Cyber Week Recap Gartner Predicts Rebound in Global IT Spending Next Year, Forecasts 4% Growth Traditional Media Ad Prices Deflate in Q3 What Do Marketers See As the Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 on Media and Ad Investment? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 More Than Half of Global Ad Spend Forecast to Be Spent on Digital Media This Year The Majority of B2B CMOs Expect to Increase Their Spending on A Variety of Digital Channels Next Year Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated]

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This