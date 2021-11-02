Select Page

Who’s Been Spending the Most on Podcast Ads?

November 2, 2021 Who’s Been Spending the Most on Podcast Ads?
MagellanAI Top Podcast Advertisers Nov2021

There are many benefits to advertising on podcasts. Not only does it reach a broad and diverse audience, but about 4 in 10 podcast listeners say they have purchased a product advertised on a podcast. So, which companies are advertising most on podcasts? Per data from Magellan AI, as reported by eMarketer, BetterHelp is the biggest spender on podcast ads in the US so far this year. 

In the seven months spanning from January through July of this year, BetterHelp spent an estimated $35.7 million on US podcast ads. This is more than twice as much as spent by ZipRecruiter ($13.6 million) and Geico ($13.5 million) which ranked #2 and #3, respectively, in estimated podcast advertising for the period.

Other notable advertisers who ranked within the top 15 include NBC Universal (#5; $12.2 million), Amazon (#6; $10.9 million) and Progressive (#8; $10 million). 

Magellan AI’s data shows that BetterHelp has maintained the top spot in podcast ad spending each month since at least September 2020. In the meantime, monthly podcast ad spending by other top advertisers has seen much more movement. Although NBCUniversal was the #2 podcast ad spender for June ($2.5 million), July ($3.8 million) and August ($3 million), it dropped to #7 on the list of top spenders in September. And, while ZipRecruiter has fluctuated somewhat on its monthly expenditure on podcast ads, it has remained within the top 10 since January 2021.

It is worth noting that, while BetterHelp is consistently the biggest investor in podcast ads, Q2 2021 data from Podsights shows that Health and Wellness podcast ads have a below-average purchase conversion rate from attributed visitors.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of podcast advertising data from the top 3,000 podcasts in the US as ranked by Apple Podcasts, supplemented by Magellan AI’s proprietary model to estimate advertising spend.

Related

As Podcast Listening Goes Mainstream, Audiences of All Ages Are Tuning In 3 in 10 Podcast Listeners Have Used a Promo Code Heard During an Episode What Percentage of Podcast Ad-Driven Traffic Buys? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 Close to Half of Retail Advertisers Considering Podcast Ads US Podcast Ad Spend Forecast to Top $1 Billion This Year, Double by 2023 What Are the Main Benefits of Podcast Advertising? What Are Podcast Listeners’ Favorite Genres? Forecast Says Spotify to Overtake Apple in Podcast Audience Size Podcast Listeners Are More Diverse Than the General Population

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This