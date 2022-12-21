These Advertising Channels Look Set for Growth in 2023

The US advertising market is forecast to expand in the coming years, with digital advertising in particular primed for further growth. In a recent report, the IAB surveyed ad buyers to find out which channels are likely to enjoy the biggest increase in budgets.

Based on the survey of 223 buy-side ad investment decision-makers, primarily at brands and agencies, the IAB reveals that connected TV (CTV) is the channel with the biggest projected ad spend growth in 2023, with respondents expecting a 14.4% increase in budgets compared to their spend on this channel this year.

CTV ad spending in the US has been forecast to more than double between 2021 and 2025, driven in part by cookie deprecation and as advertisers eye precision audience targeting benefits.

The shift against cookies is also expected to benefit paid search and social. In this latest study, paid search emerges as the channel with the second-fastest rate of projected growth next year, with respondents estimating an 8.9% increase. Social media is slightly further back, with a 6.5% increase in budgets forecast by respondents.

Notably, podcasts feature prominently in the mix, with ad budgets for this medium expected to climb by 8.1%. Separate research has predicted that podcast ad revenues will double between 2022 and 2024, and that by the end of 2024 podcasts will account for more than one-third of all digital audio services ad spend in the US.

While all the digital channels listed in the report are set for increases, the same can’t be said for traditional media. The ad buyers surveyed expect to cut their linear TV (broadcast and cable) budgets by 6.3%, while shrinking their spending on other traditional media (such as radio, print, out-of-home and direct mail) by 4.1%.

Overall, ad buyers predict that their media spend for 2023 will be 5.9% higher than it was this year.

All told, respondents estimate that the largest share of their media ad spend in 2023 will be devoted to digital video (including video), at 22.4%. The next-largest share will be held by paid search (16%), closely followed by social media (15.9%). These respondents expect that linear TV will occupy only 14% of their budgets, while digital display will capture 13.1% share.

Other Highlights: