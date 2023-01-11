What’s the Outlook for Ad Spend This Year?

Growth in ad spend won’t match last year’s rates, which themselves have been downgraded, according to two recent forecasts, from GroupM and MAGNA. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the agencies’ projections.

Released in December, MAGNA’s forecast calls for 4.8% growth in global ad spend this year, following a 6.6% increase last year. Both are downward revisions following a June 2022 prediction of 6.3% and 9.2% year-over-year increases, respectively.

Likewise, GroupM’s forecast comes to somewhat similar conclusions. Global ad spending is predicted to grow by 5.9% (excluding US political advertising) this year, following a 6.5% increase in 2022. While GroupM has roughly the same estimate regarding 2022 ad spending growth, it’s more bullish on the outlook this year. (However, if political advertising is included, the growth rate for 2022 is higher – at 7.8% – while for 2023 it’s lower – at 4.6%.)

Within the US, GroupM figures that ad spend grew by 7.1% in 2022, slightly above the global average. MAGNA, for its part, estimates underlying (excluding cyclical) growth of 6.2% for the US market in 2022, which will moderate slightly to a 5.8% increase this year.

Channel Highlights: MAGNA Forecast

Traditional media companies’ ad revenues grew by 2.5% in 2022, while digital media companies’ revenues increased by 9%. This was the narrowest gap between the 2 groups ever observed by MAGNA.

MAGNA expects that digital advertising will grow by 8% this year and account for 65% share of total ad sales.

While out-of-home (OOH) ad spend has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the US, that full recovery will happen on a global level this year, per MAGNA.

Audio ad sales will be relatively flat (+1%) this year after a 4% rise last year, as a climb in digital audio advertising will only slightly offset a decline in broadcast radio ad revenues.

Newspaper (-3%) and magazine (-4%) ad sales declined last year, and will drop by 3% combined again this year.

Search was the fastest-growing ad format in 2022 (+13%) and was powered by growth in retail media networks.

Social media ad revenues climbed by just 4% last year after recording rates in the 20-35% range in the 3 years prior. This channel will recover somewhat this year, but only to a projected 7% increase.

Channel Highlights: GroupM Forecast