5 Points About Digital Ad Spending in 2022

After impressive growth emerging from the pandemic, digital ad spending growth cooled somewhat last year, though revenues increased by double-digits (+10.8%) in a difficult economy, according to the latest revenue report from the IAB and PwC. Digital ad spend growth slowed with each passing quarter, from +21.1% in Q1 to +4.4% in Q4. Here are 5 takeaways from the report.

1. Digital Audio and Video Set the Pace… Again.

As with 2021, digital audio and video were the fastest-growing formats in 2022, though their growth rates – in line with the overall trends – were more muted than in 2021.

Digital audio formats grew by 20.9% year-over-year, almost twice the rate of digital ad revenues overall, though these formats continue to occupy just a small fraction of spend (2.8% share).

Close behind, digital video registered a 19.3% increase last year, taking its total to $47.1 billion, and garnering 22.5% share of total spending, up from 20.9% share in 2021.

2. Search Remains Top Format, but Is Ceding Share

Search continues to be the dominant digital advertising format, but its share is shrinking as other formats rise. Last year search accounted for 40.2% share of total digital ad revenues (down from 41.4% in 2021), while display comprised 30.3% share (up slightly from 30.0%).

Search’s shrinking share of the pie was due to smaller-than-average growth (+7.8%), though that was enough to secure it a new record in spending of $84.4 billion.

3. Social Ad Spend Stalls

No format saw quite the same drop-off in spending growth as social media. A year after registering a 39.3% hike, social media ad spend grew by just 3.6% last year. That’s the smallest rate of growth in the past decade for the format. Indeed, second half revenues plateaued, increasing by just $0.3 billion from the year-earlier period, to $31.4 billion. The report attributes this to impacts from Apple’s ATT feature.

4. Mobile’s Share of Revenues Gains

In 2021, it seemed that mobile’s share of digital ad revenues was plateauing around the 70% mark. However last year mobile made strides again, with revenues growing by 14.1% year-over-year to $154.1 billion, in so doing reaching 73.5% of total digital ad revenues.

By comparison, desktop ad revenues increased by 2.6% to $55.6 billion.

5. Digital Ad Revenue Concentration Eases Slightly

The top 10 companies accounted for 76.8% of all digital ad revenues last year, down from 78.6% in 2021. This is the first time since 2016 that digital ad concentration among these top companies has fallen. Still, with the next 15 companies occupying another 6.8% share of revenues, 16.4% was left for the remaining publishers to tussle over. With digital ad revenues totaling $209.7 billion last year, this implies that for all but the largest 25 companies, the actual amount of ad spend in play was around $34.4 billion, which nonetheless is an improvement over ~$28 billion in 2021.

For more, check out the report here.