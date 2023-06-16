US Podcast Ad Spending Growth Expected to Remain Strong

About half of US adults – including two-thirds of 18-29-year-olds – report listening to podcasts, mostly for entertainment, information, and diversion. Along with the growing popularity of podcasts among US listeners, advertisers have been increasing their spending on the medium, making it one of the fastest-growing digital advertising channels, according to a report [download page] from the IAB prepared by PwC.

Indeed, US podcast ad revenues grew by 26% year-over-year in 2022, more than doubling the rate of growth for the US digital ad market overall and outpacing growth rates for digital audio overall (+21%), digital video (+19%), and display (+12%), among other formats.

In so doing, podcast ad revenues surpassed $1.8 billion in the US last year, more than double the total from 2020 ($842.3 million). Additionally, spending on this form of advertising isn’t expected to slow down any time soon. This year, the IAB and PwC predict that podcast ad revenues will grow by 25% to almost $2.3 billion, while the forecast for next year is even brighter, with alarger (+43%) hike projected, to $3.25 billion. In 2025, the podcast advertising market will be just under $4 billion in value, more than doubling last year’s figure. (It is worth noting, however, that these figures are lower than similar projections made last year that called for podcast ad revenues to breach the $4 billion mark next year, possibly due to broader deceleration in the advertising market as a result of economic uncertainty.)

Meanwhile, in examining podcast ad revenues last year, the IAB reveals that the Financial Services industry was the biggest spender, accounting for 14% share of revenues, just ahead of Arts, Entertainment & Media (13% share). CPG was the only other industry category to reach double-digit (10%) share of revenues, with Retail (9%) and Pharma, Healthcare, Drugs, & Remedies (7%) rounding out the top 5.

In terms of content genres, News shed its position as the top revenue genre for the first time since 2018, dropping from 19% share of revenues in 2021 to 12% last year. The analysis suggests that this “is attributable to 2021 being an election year combined with signs of waning consumer interest in news in 2022.” Instead, Sports took top billing last year at 15% share of revenues, followed by Society & Culture (14%) and Comedy (14%).

For more, download the report here.