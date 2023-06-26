CMOs’ Major Resource Allocations to Remain Steady Amid Budget Pressures

Three in 4 CMOs are facing pressure to “do more with less,” reports Gartner in its latest annual marketing budget and strategy report. As a result, the vast majority (86%) indicate that they’ll need to make significant changes to how their function works in order to achieve sustainable results.

Even so, the way in which CMOs allocate their spending across major resources remains remarkably consistent this year in comparison to last. Paid media continues to be the slight leader at 25.6% share of overall budgets, virtually on par with last year’s 25.7%. Marketing technology is right up there with it at 25.4% share of spending, unchanged from last year. However, three-quarters of respondents say they’re under pressure to cut their martech spend to deliver better ROI. That could be due to productivity issues: earlier Gartner research found that marketers are using just 42% of the capabilities available in their overall martech stacks, down significantly from 58% estimated usage in 2020.

As regards paid media, social advertising is the channel in line for the biggest hike, with 53% of respondents planning to increase their investment against just 14% planning a pullback. A majority (51%) also expect to hike their digital video ad budgets, while about half (49%) concur with respect to their influencer spending.

Only 1 in 8 (12%) plan to decrease their spending on influencer marketing, the smallest share of any channel. By comparison, more than one-quarter (26%) expect to cut their search ad spending, the largest proportion of any channel.

Beyond paid media and martech, CMOs are allocating almost one-quarter (24.6%) of their budgets to labor and slightly less (23.3%) to agencies and services. Both are down from last year, albeit only slightly.

Overall, the CMOs surveyed – most of whom are from companies reporting annual revenue exceeding $1 billion – reported that their marketing budgets account for an average of 9.1% share of total company revenues. That’s down from 9.5% last year, and is in line with US CMOs, who are also reporting pressure on budgets. In fact, a separate survey revealed that 96% of CMOs and brand managers are worried about budget cuts, making this one of their leading concerns.

For more, check out Gartner’s release here.

About the Data: Gartner describes its methodology as follows: “The annual Gartner 2023 CMO Spend and Strategy Survey was conducted in March and April 2023. Survey respondents were CMOs and marketing leaders in North America and Northern and Western Europe across different industries, company sizes and revenue, with the vast majority of respondents reporting annual revenue of over $1 billion.